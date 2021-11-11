The new year is around the corner, and it also calls for some new sexual experience! You are in your bed with your partner for some action, and that's when our tips will help you hit the right spot with your woman.

The more honest conversations we have about sex, the better it gets. Keep reading as Redditors have tips for you to hit the G spot.

1. "Thrusting needs to be fully inserted and only withdrawn about an inch or maybe two and pushed in hard, then when the lady begins to cum hold that spot, fully inserted held onto that point, if you do this the lady will keep cumming in one long orgasm."



2. "I dunno what it’s called, but if I’m in a spoon position, but he’s on his knees over me ( on top of me) is amazing. Also prone bone, and if I’m on top, I cum so easily."



3. "I vote doggy but face down to whatever surface, Idk why but it makes a difference."

4. "Either girl on top grinding or girl on back in missionary type position with her legs on guy's shoulders with him leaning forward as far as they comfortably can."

5. "I'm not sure if it's the g-spot, but putting my legs up on his shoulders in missionary hits something heavenly - Pie"

6. "Tbh, I suggest you just finger her. Slightly curve your fingers when you are in her and place them on like the roof of her vagina, rub it and thrust your fingers against it as you lick her clit, make sure you lick and suck on her clit while you thrust your fingers on her g spot. You’ll see her cum in mins, legs twitching, some squirt, some bury your head in their ovaries which I don’t mind. I love swallowing her juices. It all depends on you. But if I’m you that’s the best bet to getting to her g spot without trying some positions that wouldn’t work. Good luck."



7. "Leapfrog is a great position."

8. "Depends on the woman, depends on your dick. You kinda need to work around and find out what combinations work best for the both of you, which you kinda do by experimentation."

9. "I’ve had good luck with missionary. Sometimes I’ll arch my back to adjust where it’s hitting if that makes sense."

10. "Spooning, prone bone, basically most rear entry positions."

11. "Google 'The butterfly' but instead of holding/being held up, stick some pillows under your/their bum."



12. "Lie her on her back, put her knees together, and push them to one side. That way she's in a twisted position. Line up with the angle away from the legs and when you do insertion, your penis will smash and drag across the upper portion of the vagina."



13. "Reverse cowgirl, except she's laying on top of you with her upper back on your body. Her back is arched, experiment yourself to which extent, and the guy trusts upward. The angle should make it so that the penis is once again trusted into and across the upper side of the vagina."



14. "I don't know how a woman cums in a doggy. I am a woman. I need clitoral stimulation to orgasm. Doggy may as well be a q-tip in my ear, and a q-tip feels better. It's just boring in and out. But it is the best position when I don't like the guy's breath or just want it over. Now, if a guy can CAT, I will have glorious orgasms. Few guys do it."



15. "For me the best position is standing at the end of the bed with her on her back and her legs over my shoulders."

16. "I think CAT and a version similar to it. It's a modified missionary where he is inside the woman and then moves up, but instead of laying on her, he stays upright more. I don't know if this makes sense, as I'm the woman and I'm not really sure what he did but this is what I got out of it and holy shit, it was amazing. Total g spot orgasm."

17. "The best position for this honestly is fingering. Fingers bend, penises ideally should not."

