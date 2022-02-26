It might come as a shock to the world, but women do masturbate! As female sexual satisfaction continues to be a taboo - discussions around the benefits of self-pleasure on our sexulal health are quashed into the void.

Not only does masturbation improve sex life, but it can also have a positive impact on our emotional well-being.

Here's how:

1. Self-exploration.

Due to persistent cultural stigmatization of women as sexual beings, many are ashamed around the idea of exploring their individual sexuality. The result? Painful, uncomfortable sex. The act of masturbation can help women identify their sexual preferences, their turn-ons and offs, and also boost confidence and self-esteem. Women can learn how to reach their best orgasm through self-exploration and convey it to their partner accordingly.

2. It increases your libido.

Studies reveal that many people with vaginas experience low libido at some point in their lives due to a variety of causes including depression, pain during sex, excessive alcohol consumption, chronic illness and fatigue. Masturbation is a great way to revive your sexuality through the re-discovery of pleasure points, increased sexual thoughts and stimulated sexual response.

3. It can spice up a long-term relationship.

It's only natural that desirability in a relationship will fall stagnant after x amount of years. That number can vary from couple to couple. But when the dreaded time does arrive, self-pleasure is a great way to revive it! More masturbation = increased libido = more sexual appetite = increased sex with your partner. The math is simple.

4. It's a stress buster.

Masturbation can help lower cortisol or the stress hormone and generate an influx of endorphins to trigger the rush and release feeling which helps calm the mind. It's also a mindfulness activity, similar to meditation as it encourages a connection between you and yourself.

5. A good night's rest.

The act of masturbation exercises your body - you experience muscle spasms, contractions, a spike in blood pressure, heart rate and breathing, so it's natural your body will be fatigued. And that helps with a good night's rest in a relaxed frame of mind.