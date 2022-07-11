In popular culture and otherwise, there has been a lot of conversation about romantic long-distance relationships and how tough they can be. Most of which is correct. They are difficult, you cannot talk properly if there is a time difference, your routines change, and the lack of physical intimacy throws you off. Long-distance relationships suck big time, agreed.

But so do long-distance friendships. In fact, as someone whose friends, all decided to change cities, states, and then countries after college, I can vouch it probably hurts more.

Because here's the thing, for 3 years, we were together day and night. We used to have all our meals together, sleep at the same time, wake up around each other, and go to classes together. Basically, we forgot how to live a life where we weren't just a verbal prompt away.

And this was at a very impressionable age. We were discovering things, and forming opinions. So much of my beliefs reflect my friends' beliefs because, in so many ways, they taught me right from wrong.

Long distance friendships are the worst and the hardest yet nothing warms my heart more than being able to spend time with them like nothing changed ❤️ — Hanan (@TrulyHnn) July 2, 2022

long-distance best friendships sting more than almost anything, especially when you have to part. nothing will change my mind. — al 🍓 skz atlanta & newark ! (@jeonginsramyeon) June 30, 2022

Obviously, things changed a lot after college, but there was always this relief of knowing that if I want to see them, I can. We are all very lazy plan-makers, but if there was an emergency, medical, physical or emotional, my friends would come running over and I tried to do the same for them. It's about priorities.

Now, this is where long distance creates an impact. We are still priorities for each other but with, say, a 12-hour-time difference, certain things are just not possible. You'd think twice before ringing your friend who, you know, has just hit the bed after a long day at work.

Long distance friendships are the worst part of adulting. — Damn (@curtiier) July 7, 2022

Bills suck but I think the worst part about being an adult is long distance friendships 🥹 — Ashley Cole (@AshleyMColeNews) June 30, 2022

Not to mention, you can't see them. With video calls, etc, this bit has become easier, but only relatively. Nothing beats sitting across the table from your friends, eating food, and laughing together. It is one of the biggest joys of life.

Now, I don't want to sound ungrateful. I consider myself extremely lucky to have them in my life, and even though things are difficult, we make it work. Also, I am endlessly proud of what they have all achieved and the fact that they are chasing their dreams.

Had a group call with my girls yesterday and it was the highlight of my day. Bruhhh managing a long distance friendship is not easy, but we're doing it and I'm proud of us 😍 — Barr. Michael Janson. (@cwithmymind) July 9, 2022

It's just...you wish you could turn up to their house and ring the bell. When you see people hanging out with their friends, even if it's something as simple as going to the mall to do window shopping, you wish you could do that. You wish you could mindlessly binge-watch stuff until midnight.

You wish you could give them a hug.

This one song from Ek Villain me and two best friends used to sing in school and it’s been eight years to the movie. Galliyan from Ek Villain returns gave me tears that how long it has been since my friends haven’t met and long distance friendships become so difficult sometimes. — Ayesha. (@iayeshaskhan) July 6, 2022

It is always the small things, isn't it? To my friends who are far, this one is for you. While it hurts to not have you in the same city or country, we will always figure a way out, and who knows, maybe our personal ambitions will allow us to be physically together again! Here's hoping.



You are a part of me, you are the heart of me.