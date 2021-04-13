You may have forgotten what it was like going to the office and since we were missing working at our workplace, we chanced upon this Reddit thread where people shared 'not safe for work' things they saw at work and some of them are really an eye-opener :

1.

I’m a teacher. Our smart boards are linked to our computers but you can freeze what’s on the board so the students can do the work and you can check emails, do registers, etc. One guy thought he’d frozen the board and proceeded to sext his missus over email during a lesson. He was at least smart enough to use his personal email but he was dumb enough to not check the board was actually frozen. The result was students photographing the rather scandalous emails and snap chatting them to each other. The guy no longer works for us.

- Philthedrummist

2.

When I worked at a hotel, one of the housekeepers was known to hook up with guests from time to time. The head housekeeper caught her in the act once when she was trying to inspect rooms.

- nokittythatsmypie

3.

I was working 2nd shift security in a pharma company and a line worker came out of the boss's office all dishevelled. The boss had gone home already, so I kept watching and two dudes came out of the office a few minutes later. One was still putting his pants back on. They were extremely surprised that the door to her office was on camera. Turns out one of the dudes had stolen a master key from a janitor's cart and had been using the manager's office as a bang pad.

- CplSoletrain

4.

Guy came into work very late (back office for a bank) with 2 black eyes and completely beaten up. In front of everyone, and quite loudly, said it was his girlfriend but "you think I'm bad, you should see her". He was being serious too.

5.

Saw my boss and a co-worker making out. They were both married at the time. Each came into my office later that day and had a sit-down with me on “why these types of things happen.” I was 26 years old at the time.

- sonofsin

6.

I worked as a janitor at a university and was on the early morning shift. It was normally pretty quiet (4:30 am) with few people around. One morning I went to get onto an elevator and there were two people having vigorous sex. There was that awkward moment of us staring at each other as the door stayed open for a few seconds and then closed again. I had a good laugh then went about my work thinking little of it.

- aardvark1231

7.

A woman pulled up behind our building. We had on-site security and lots of cameras. She stops, gets out, drops her pants, and shits behind the building. Security goes out to ask her wtf she's doing. She scoops her mess up with napkins and drives away. Our office was near a mall and an interstate highway. There were restaurants and fast food outlets everywhere. There was no reason for her to do that behind our building.

- twatchops

8.

Worked as an IT for a law firm. You'd be astounded how many times I checked into an attorney's laptop and he just has a straight-up porn folder on the desktop.

- Juicenewton248

9.

Had a fire drill at work one night. Attendance was taken and two people were missing. A couple of bosses went back in looking for them. Found them in a storage room having sex. Boss told them to finish up, have a good time, go home and don't bother coming back.

- Dangerous_Slip_8456

10.

I work at a grocery store around my neighbourhood. I was restocking a shelf, (feminine products) when I came across a used tampon full of blood. I had to clean it up, and my coworkers all thought it was pretty funny. Keep in mind, I am a female and I understand needing to change your tampon. But please, for the love of all that is holy, use the restroom that is provided for you.

- tranquilweasley

11.

A girl sucked coke off a dudes dick under the desk whilst he was working and there were other people around.

- wonkyMerkinJerkin

Some stories.