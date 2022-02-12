Picking the perfect Valentine's Day gift is never easy. Moreover, you do not know if your partner will like it or not. Budget, partner's interests, availability, there are so many factors that come into play.

If you nail the gift, you are lucky because not everyone is able to do so. Here let's talk about the latter - the worst gifts people have received.

1. "Condoms with punch holes in them." - tuutruk

2. "A female friend of mine just got a Shake Weight from her boyfriend." - gjallard

3. "Blank store bought valentines cards. He said he didn't know what to write. Like a kid making an excuse for not doing his homework." - knowingcat

4. "A box of antacid hearts that say "be mine" on them." - ReticXPython

5. "A coffee mug. Ouch." - vanlego

6. "My SO bought me a vacuum cleaner for our first valentines day. 7 years now and I've touched it once I think." - aztrouble24

7. "A fancy bottle of booze. She drank it all and pulled her usual drunken bullshit." - Couchtiger23

8. "A huge Hershey’s chocolate kiss turned me off as a Valentine’s gift. It wasn’t something useful that would last as a memorable gift." - Susie Lee

9. "A bunch of flowers that some other girl had rejected." - rambo_beetle

10. "My dad is terrible at giving gifts. One Valentine’s Day he gave my mom, who was very heavy at the time and was always trying to lose weight, a box of sugar-free chocolate and a scale. She cried for days." - Source

11. "My girlfriend gave me a pack of cigarettes because I was trying to quit smoking, and she thought it would help me relax." - samohkt

12. "My dad bought my mom a pencil sharpener one year for Valentine's Day. It was the only gift he ever bought her on that day." - gfjq23

13. "I bought an ex gf one of every Valentine's Day gift; bear, candy, lingerie, wine, balloons, all of it. She got me a turtle that sings "Can't Hurry Love". Took me a while to get that hint." - AMontyPython

14. "My dad gave my step mom a toilet seat once for Valentine's Day. He genuinely thought he had the best gift ever. This happened over 5 years ago and we still laugh at him about it." - makingmc

15. "My ex gave me a stuffed dog teddy bear, which I thought was strange because I am 100 percent a cat person. There was a little card pinned to its ear which had been signed ‘Love Sara.’ He re-gifted an old V-Day gift." - RedEyeCodeBlue

Do you have more to add? Let us know in the comments section below.