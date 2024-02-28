Sexual acts mean different things to different people. They work differently for everyone as well – what we like doing is specific to all of us. For instance, some people may have kinks or fetishes that others may not understand. However, there are different connotations associated with fetishes, kink and even paraphilias. They may be inferred similarly at times, but the impact of them differs from each other.

Fetish is a very specific kind of uncommon sexual liking that are particular to people. They may even devote a considerable time thinking about them, it’s associated with conviction.

Kinks can be defined as sexual acts that are used for arousal in a specific situation.

Paraphilias are basically those fetishes that have intensified to the point of causing major impact on one’s life. These may be involving objects, or even circumstances that are unconventional in nature.

Here are some types of each of these, for a simpler understanding:

1. Balloon Fetish

A person who gets turned on by keeping balloons in their private parts. They enjoy activities such as inflating them, rubbing them against their genitals, and popping them.

2. Voyeurism

Voyeurism is a straightforward fetish where someone finds arousal in being observed during a sexual act or fantasizing about watching others pleasure themselves.

3. Bondage

Bondage commonly involves the use of various kinky sex toys like handcuffs or rope, though it can also be as mild as utilizing items like a scarf, tie, or T-shirt to restrain your partner’s wrists during sexual activity.

4. Cock and ball torture

Cock and ball torture, or CBT in short, is a fetish characterized by the inclination either to endure or inflict pain on one’s own penis or testicles.

5. Cuckolding

A person with a cuckolding kink finds pleasure in observing their partner engage in sexual activity with others, either in person or on media.

6. Spit Kink

It’s exactly how it sounds. A spit fetish can vary in between different things. This means, finding arousal in witnessing a person dribble saliva to wanting to receive spit on oneself.

7. Agalmatophilia

Agalmatophilia is a sexual paraphilia which basically means a strong attraction to statues, dolls, mannequins, or similar figurative objects.

8. Nipple Play

People may have a nipple fetish, either due to having sensitive nipples themselves and enjoying stimulation, or because they are attracted to their partner. It basically boils down to playing with the nipples.

9. Acarophilia

The term describes an arousal that comes from scratching. Scratching is frequently included as part of rough sexual activity, so that explains the fetish.

10. Knismolagnia

This fetish comes down to tickling. This falls within the broader category of sensation play, and it’s quite simple to understand. It means that the person likes to be tickled, but of course, not in a playful way.

11. Food Play

This is a type of sexual fetishism where people are sexually aroused by erotic scenarios involving food. Something like a candy lingerie and using whipped cream in bed is an example.

In the end, it’s about what works for you and your partner.