The idea of sex most of us have in our minds is not real. It is not always as magical as it looks like in movies or porn.

Things can go haywire sometimes and make one feel uncomfortable. So, there is more to it than just pleasure and moaning. This Reddit thread on "the most uncomfortable thing that happened to you during sex?" has some examples we all should know.

1. "There's a knock on my door. It's my mom asking if she can come in. I say aloud and resounding NO. She opens the door anyway because she did not take the time to process what was said. Mood ruiner for sure."



2. "His penis slipped out and tore my labia. Immediate screaming and blood everywhere. He took me to the ER, and they stitched me up."



3. "Saw his phone getting a call from his “blocked” ex."

4. "Sometimes, when I'm drinking a lot of water, the fluid in my stomach gives a blobbing sound when it moves... Blob, blob, blob. You can imagine how unsexy it sounds."



5. "Missed her ass and slapped my ball sack instead."

6." She pulled me into her room and initiated. Then about ten minutes or so into it, she starts bawling, asking me, "Why are you doing this to me? I don't understand why you're doing this to me." So I stopped and tried to make sure she was okay. Then she kept asking, "Why aren't you fucking me?"



7. "I was a teenager and I was standing up hitting it from the back, her dad opened the door and walked in with McDonald’s “I got McDoooooonald’s!” He saw, turned around, and shut the door behind him, taking the McDonald’s with him. It was never brought up afterward."



8. "She was getting in position to be on top, somehow she slipped and spiked my full mast Jonny with her knee. I saw stars took 10 to recover and back at it."



9. "His cum tasted like battery acid and I threw up on his carpet. Now every time a dude is enjoying head a little too much I feel nauseous. Really ruined my head game."

10. "Pooped on him. Was having a celiac attack at the time. We stopped, tried not to throw up, and cleaned everything it touched."



11. "My ex and I were having sex in her living room when we realized that we hadn't drawn the shades. She noticed this because three kids had their faces pressed up to the window watching us. Yes, we stopped, no we did not remember to pull the shades closed next time."



12. "Was on the bottom and my eyes opened for a split second and something appeared to be moving on the ceiling. I opened them again just in time to see a spider which proceeded to fall onto my face."



13. "I had to fart, but I held it in for so long that it sounded like a car with a bad muffler when I finally let it loose."

14. "First one was after my then gf birthday and we had chocolate cake. Everyone was gone and she started giving me a blowjob in the kitchen and when I came it was a pretty big load and she puked all over the floor. It was a mix of chocolate cake and jizz so it was pretty gross."

15. "She was pregnant and bled all over my face. It was dark, I didn't understand what was happening. She did and stopped. Wouldn't turn on the lights until I had cleaned my face with a wet towel."

16. "Boyfriend going at me from behind, then decided to get his face in there while I was still on all fours. Well, doggy causes a whole lot of air to be introduced to my body so I queefed in his face. Then I laughed so hard I produced a whole symphony of queefs. In his face. Still together."



17. "Got slapped in the face without warning. I slapped him back and pushed him so hard he fell off my bed."

18. "She was six feet tall and skinny and I’m around 5”9 and muscly. The physical description is important because her legs were just kind of going everywhere and I got fully kneed in the dick. It was dark so I just let it happen but the pain on my face was probably Oscar-worthy."



19. "I was on top, all the way in. She farted and lifted my balls in the air like one of those sky-diving tubes that blow air up from the floor. We finished after laughing."



20. "Goth chick with braces in college bit my cheek (face, not butt), and ended up cutting my face pretty badly when her braces were dragged up against my face. Went to the bathroom and treated it like a shaving cut."



21. "Nearly had my nipple piercing ripped off when the chick thought it would be sexy to bite it, no I didn’t stop, but I probably woke up the entire neighborhood while screaming in pain."



22. "Met a girl at a party. We were both far too drunk. She initiated. Couldn’t get hard. I apologized and felt bad. She gave me a second chance the next day. We’ve been married for 10 years."

23. "Hooking up w tinder date on my couch. Starts fingering me. I see a little blood on his finger and say “hey I think I’m just getting my period” He says “oh I don’t care” and makes direct eye contact with me while licking the blood off of his finger."

24. "I reached for the lube which for some reason that I'll never understand we kept in the same draw as the gel sunscreen. Burning screaming crying clit."

25. "Really had to pee while getting a blowjob. I thought I was cumming, but turned out to be a mouthful of piss."

26. "I have these thighs, and my partner at the time was really vigorous in his approach, and my thighs were clapping together as if we were in the doggy style. It was the most bizarre sound and not sexy at all, but I was like, welp, it feels good (his dick in me, not the thighs clapping), so I just suffered the humiliation until my partner finished. Still great sexy times overall, and I guess I've just never had anyone else that vigorous."



27. "We realized just how deeply and emotionally we loved each other, started crying, started laughing that we were crying, and then we both got cramps from laughing too hard and stopped for a bit."

28. "Girl was sucking my ear a little too hard, popped a vein, and started bleeding. The same girl also gave me a blowjob with braces where the metal was slightly unraveling and it ended up cutting my dickhead. Didn’t stop in either case hahaha"



29. "She threw up on me while we were in a 69 position. The vomit caused her to fart right into my face. Which retroactively made me vomit all over her back end."

30. "He said he was thinking about fucking my coworker while I was sucking his dick. I stopped immediately and got dressed."

