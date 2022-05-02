There's no dearth of sex and relationship stories on the internet. And, while we were scrolling through the internet today, we stumbled upon a Reddit thread, where a number of people revealed some of the most underrated things that, according to them, people do while having sex.
Are you ready? Read on and find out what people had to say.
1. "Hugging tight during missionary position."
2. "Those moments where you feel extremely secure to speak what you want and your partner does it, with no questions asked."
3. "Making noise of enjoyment. It's like, we are talking more than 'that feels good'."
4. "Laughing together when things aren’t going as planned."
5. "Stroking the inner thigh."
6. "A back massage/shoulder rub while on the receiving end of doggy style. Full-body pleasure."
7. "Removing the clothes. I like to do that part slowly and in a sexy way."
8. "Whispering in the ear of your partner."
9. "Teasing. It makes everything so much better."
10. "Slow thrusting just hits different."
11. "Eye contact and foreplay."
12. "Stroking fingers through their hair."
13. "Holding hands. Kissing. Eye contact. Cuddles."
14. "Neck bites."
15. "Earlobe kisses. It's a huge turn on."
16. "Kissing your partner on the forehead while saying how much they love you."
17. "Being vocal. Moaning and letting your partner know that you are enjoying things."
18. "Eye contact."
19. "Men moaning. I don’t want to be the only one expressing the pleasure."
20. "Finding the clitoris."
Which of these do you think is the most underrated act?