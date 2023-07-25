There’s something so ironical about sex.

The more you have it, the more you want it. Yet, the more you have it, the more quickly you get bored of it. Variety is the spice of life and when it comes to bedrooms (or bathrooms, boardrooms or backyards, for that matter), it’s this exact same spice that’s forever missing!

Now, there’s a lot that you can do to spice up your sex life. From extra things to extra people, the options are galore. However, the best tool is the one that’s most convenient. And speaking of convenience, there’s no better sex toy than the stuff that’s lying around in your house. As they say, what you seek is seeking you!

Here are 15 everyday household things that make for great, orgasm-guaranteeing sex toys. You’ll never look at these things in the same way again!

1. Tape

Don’t limit this oft-ignored utility to just cardboard and paper.

When you’re in the mood to get tied down, tape can make for a great handcuff. Alternately, it’s also great for punishing your submissive for being too bad. A quick stick-on and remove routine can tame even the most wildest of men and women!

2. Ice

It may be freezing cold but there’s nothing like ice to make things HOT!

Use it to rub on your partner’s erogenous zones or put it in your mouth to gently lick them all over. But the best way to use it is when having oral sex. An ice-cube in your mouth when you’re doing down on him? Ladies, it’s the best way to make sure he’ll remember you for life!

3. Spatula

Who said only whips can do the trick? If you’re in the mood for some spanking, head to your kitchen and grab your spatula. The best results come out of one made of rubber or silicone but even a good-old wooden one can do wonders.

Best places to spank? Thighs and butt.

4. Towel wet with hot water

Sometimes, even foreplay deserves a bit of an extra-effort.

When massaging your partner’s genitals, wet a towel with hot water and use it to rub against the skin. For added effect, add a few squeezes as well. This one is known to get everyone, especially women, excited like never before.

5. Washing Machine

If you’ve been using your washing machine for just washing clothes, it’s time you upgrade your devices.

For women, it’s the ultimate tool for satisfaction. Turn it on, sit on top and let the vibrations and movements take you to heaven. And when it’s the two of you, use it as a base with some sneakers spinning inside the machine- the bouncing inside will show all the results outside!

6. Cellphone

Every phone vibrates, right?

Alternately, there are various apps with different levels of vibration intensity that that you can download for free. Either insert it inside (with a protective layer on top) or rub it against the skin. The choice is yours but the end result is just the same!

7. Banana Peel

Who said only women can enjoy a ripe banana?

For men, it’s the ultimate masturbatory sleeve. Just empty out the peel and make a small hole at the end and slide it over your manhood. You’ll find the texture quite familiar. And nice. Really nice!

8. Butter

When used right, butter can sizzle up your bedroom.

Cut off a slice or a chunk (whatever suits your appetite) and lather it on your bae’s sweet spots. Place your mouth right where the butter is and make sure the butter melts and drips down your partner’s body.

9. Head Massager

Head? Sure…

If you haven’t already thought of all the sexy things you can do with it, get to it already! Anything that can vibrate is your go-to object to kink it up in the bedroom. The tiny bristles of this brush when put at the right spots will make your partner moan in their sweetest of voices. Don’t forget to use the bumpy side of it.

10. Oil

Coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil take your pick!

For best results, use a generous amount. Start with the feet and slowly make your way up the calves, behind the knees, the inside of your partner’s thighs, you know the rest. Do not rush it. Take your time and feel your partner squirm in your grip. It’ll fire you up right away.

11. Tie/Stockings/Scarf

Anything long will do the trick. No, really.

You don’t have to splurge money and buy a fancy blindfold, which eventually will become boring. Instead, put your ties, stockings and bras to good use and blindfold your partner. After that, lay back and see how you turn up the heat.

12. Petroleum Jelly

Things might get a bit slimy and slippery, but that’s the idea.

Apart from the umpteen uses of petroleum jelly that we already know of, it’s apparently really good for your gentle genitals as well. In fact, it’s the best lube available out there. Get on with it, already!

13. Belt

A long leather strap should get you going just fine.

You can tie up your partner with it and if you guys don’t mind a little BDSM, you can use it as a whip too. If you’re a dominant, there’s no limit to the amount of fun you can have with this one object.

14. Shower Head/Spray Jet

Water is your best friend.

While women have been using shower heads to climax since time immemorial, it’s time this handy hardware gets included in a two-way. With the right pressure, at the right point, you can give your woman the best possible climax. Or you can alternate between your tongue and the shower head.

15. Nutella

Some chocolate should do the trick.

Getting sexy with chocolate is not everyone’s cup of tea. But once you’ve tasted the bitter-sweet experience it comes with, you’ll make it a must-have in your bedroom. Make sure you do some tongue exercises before you venture into this territory.

So, what are you planning to try out to kink it up?