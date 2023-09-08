As a wise woman once told me, it’s not about the size but what you do with it instead!

Yes, sex has more to do with your skills than the length and girth of your penis.

Size matters? Of course it does.

But who said that a smaller size can’t pack a big punch?

For those with a small penis, it’s advisable to go for positions that allow for a shared responsibility between the man and the woman.

Let her help you get her to orgasm!

Struggling with a small penis? Here are 13 positions that’ll ensure you’re the man among the boys!

1. Doggy Style

This is the BEST position for those suffering from size issues because it offers the deepest penetration without any extra effort whatsoever.

2. The Hound

This one’s a variation of the Doggy with the woman being on her forearms and arching her back. It’s even more deeper penetration than the other and your penis size just won’t matter!

3. The Mermaid

As she gets on top in Missionary and presses her legs between yours, it allows you to thrust deeper even with a smaller penis.

Check Out – Things To Keep In Mind Before First sex

4. Splitting Bamboo

With one of her legs on your shoulder and the other one entirely in your control, this one offers an extremely close contact between the bodies (since her legs are out of your way) allowing for a deeper penetration.

5. Reverse Cowgirl

As she sits on top of you, facing your feet, there are no chance of her legs coming in the way and she can still guide you to her orgasm. And since you’re using a pillow under your hips, it’s helpful for those who aren’t blessed with a few extra inches!

Check Out – People Reveal Underrated Things About Sex

6. Magic Mountain

Since she’s leaning on the pillows, it brings the two of you closer in contact and in case you need to adjust the angle, it can be done without any sort of discomfort whatsoever. Besides, you can even cuddle while at it!

7. The Sphinx

This creates a wonderful angle for you to go deep without really having a well-endowed penis. Also, since one of her legs is bent out on the side, the gateway is wide open for you to enter.

Check Out – People Share The Worst Part About Sex

8. The Curled Angel

This position narrows the vaginal canal thereby making even the smallest of guys seem pretty big inside!

9. The Eagle

Basically, this allows you to pull her woman as close as you want, adjust her legs and fill her as much as possible. And since she’s lying on her back, it’s quite relaxing for her too!

Check Out – Sex Positions To Try in Winters

10. The Reclining Lotus

Positioning her feet around your hips shortens her vaginal canal, allowing you to make the most of your tool.

11. The Butterfly

Yes, it’s a little adventurous for the girl since her body isn’t in her control at all but then, it offers the opportunity for you to go as deep as you can and that’ll certainly keep her happy!

Check Out – Things People Absolutely HATE About Sex

12. Shoulder Holder

If there’s one position to reach her G-spot without fail, this is it. And since her legs are lifted quite high, you’ve got all the space to focus on what’s most important.

Check Out – Best Things To Say Right After Sex

13. Pile Driver

You’ll have to be a little gentle in this one and make sure her neck has ample cushioning. However, there’s nothing like this one to reach her pleasure point because, hey, there’s no faster route possible!

Get to work, boys!

Designs: Gauri Saxena