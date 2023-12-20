We don’t know who needs to hear this, but what’s more crucial than sex itself are the moments leading up to it and, most importantly, the moments that follow immediately after. The foreplay builds the excitement, sex satisfies it, and well, consider the aftermath as your test of character. How you behave right after you climax can actually change how your partner registers the moment. You could either give them a memory to cherish or leave them absolutely aghast of your existence.

what not to say after sex
GIPHY

And while we hope you don’t need the reminder on how not to be jerks, there are things you could (hopefully) unintentionally do that may ruin everything. So, please, no matter what, don’t do these 8 things right after sex

what not to say after sex
GIPHY

1. Ask your partner when they’re leaving

No, please don’t. You’ve just shared an intimate moment with them. Let the two of you process it. You can’t be like, ‘Okay, so, we’re done, now get out.’

what not to say after sex
GIPHY

2. Say, “Oh, are you done?”

This hits like instant feedback of failure that could make them question their existence, and add on to the performance anxiety later on.

what not to say after sex
GIPHY

3. Lay there silently – clueless and awkward

No, please. Don’t be lying there counting stars, hoping to pass time in awkward silences broken only by fast breaths. TBH, it’ll only make every second unbearable until either of you say the worst thing possible.

what not to say after sex
GIPHY

4. Say the wrong name

There’s nothing saving this; you’re a terrible person. Period.

what not to say after sex
GIPHY

5. Say, “I guess the condom broke”

Rather say it the INSTANT you think this happens. Please save your partner a month’s worth of horror.

what not to say after sex
GIPHY

6. Forget their existence

The two of you’ve had sex and the two of you were equally involved in it. So, when it’s done, don’t forget that there are still the two of you on the bed.

don't say these things after sex
GIPHY

7. Ask, “So, you’re bringing your friend next time?”

Horrific is an understatement.

don't say these things after sex
GIPHY

8. Say, “I’ve had better”

Seriously, comparison?

don't say these things after sex
GIPHY

9. Break Up

Breaking up on their birthday? Yeah, this is an equivalent of that.

don't say these things agter sex
GIPHY

If you’re wondering what you should be doing instead, it’s – A) Hug, cuddle, whisper sweet somethings, do anything but just acknowledge they’re right there and B) Get cleaned up as soon as you can.