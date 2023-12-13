Some would say that there are just three things that matter while having sex – an excellent mate, a strong headboard and sensual songs being played in the background. The right music not only sets the mood, but also keeps the sentiment intact.

We understand how intimidating it could be to choose the right track at the right time to maintain the sizzling chemistry, and we have made a list of sensual songs that one can tune in for that pleasurable time… according to their zodiacs!

Let’s take a look at these, shall we?

1. Aries

To channel their intense and strong sexual desires, this zodiac should listen to a song that brings out their passion, and Cigarettes After Sex’s Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby is absolutely a brilliant choice for that.

2. Taurus

This zodiac is known for its sensual nature and indulgence. Therefore, the seductive Akcent’s That’s My Name would be an excellent choice for them.

3. Gemini

To match their ever-changing yet fun desires, this zodiac would love a playful track in bed, and Justin Bieber’s Company is the ideal choice for them.

4. Cancer

This zodiac sign adores their connections and hence, a song like Vengaboys’ Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! – which has the right concoction of sensuality and peppy beats – would dive right into their passionate depths.

5. Leo

Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie is an amazing anthem that would be absolutely the right choice to ignite the fiery flames in this zodiac’s heart and soul.

6. Virgo

Known for their devotion and attention to detail, this zodiac would love to hear Beyoncé’s Partition with their partners to indulge in an exciting sex session.

7. Libra

To match their balanced nature and serious connection with their soulmates, this zodiac should listen to Ariana Grande’s Side To Side to harmonize the sexy vibes within them.

8. Scorpio

This zodiac is always high on intense energy, and what’s better than playing Enrique Iglesias’ Bailamos track to resonate with their desires?

9. Sagittarius

Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud demonstrates the adventurous and spontaneous nature of this zodiac sign. Hence, it’s a perfect track to play when this zodiac is having a sensual time with their partner.

10. Capricorn

To match their classic elegance and sensuality, Zayn Malik’s Dusk Till Dawn would be the perfect choice to listen to in bed while having sex for this zodiac sign.

11. Aquarius

This OG zodiac sign of romance, who wear their distinctive methods of love on their sleeve, are both, unconventional and dreamy. For them, Justin Bieber’s Boyfriend is just the right pick to channel their sensual yet romantic side.

12. Pisces

This zodiac sign loves to showcase the boundless depths of their emotions, and hence, Salt-N-Pepa’s Let’s Talk About Sex would give them a perfectly seductive vibe.

There we go, now we have the perfect playlist to play the next time we are in bed.