I believe that sex is like making chai – there are many ways to make it but with the right ingredients and tricks, you can become an expert at it. Hence, it’s very crucial to know the right tips to master your bedroom game as well.

In this article, we have compiled some brilliant suggestions from the internet that will add a magical tadka to your sex game. Take notes, folks!

1. “The neck, guys. Girls like the neck, boys like the neck. Everyone likes the neck.” –liverpud

2. “Be vocal. Say what you want, say what feels good, say what doesn’t. Either communicate with your partner or don’t be upset when it’s mediocre.” –Jux_

3. “Eye contact – not too creepy though. I always like watching his reaction.” –miamria

4. “Guys, if she likes something, and she’s into it: DON’T GO FASTER. Maintain the same pace and she will enjoy it more. Also, in any position, try to rub her clit while you’re thrusting. If you get the rhythm right, she WILL appreciate it.” –QuickSkope

5. “Men, do not stay quiet. Moan. We like it.” –dammit__moonmoon

6. “Don’t use porn as a reference. Not everyone is going to have a horse cock, and positions look as awkward as they seem when you’re doing it. Your sex doesn’t have the production quality of a porno.” –deuteranopia

7. “Don’t overthink it. I’ve come in 20 seconds and I’ve lasted an hour before. We all have off days and sex isn’t going to be perfect every time. In short, experience and mood affect everything. Have fun.” -aj0220

8. “Your tongue is her friend. When you go down there, start at the top of the ridge. Flatten out your tongue like you are licking a popsicle from the base to the top of the ridge. Slide your tongue against the ridge and rhythmically lick up, reset to the bottom and lick up again. After a minute or so of this, her clit should be warmed up and firm.” -tzxx

9. “Men, cut your nails.” -joesmith302

10. “Lots and lots of foreplay. Say their name when you’re doing it. Tell them how much you like it, how hot they are and how you need them. Also, give them a nice sensual massage just for fun, and make sure you get close to touching their tingly bits but either just graze them or stop just before. Build anticipation. Say the word, smile and be confident in what you’re doing.” –Rossingol

11. “Basically, tease. Run your fingers over places that you don’t normally touch, and that are a little bit erotic for her like the inside of the thigh, the back, back of the neck, right behind the ear and the V of the hip. Rub, tease and kiss. Don’t go right for the naughty bits – keep hinting at it, then go back somewhere else. Give them a few minutes, but keep at it. Tease and be slow. Give your full attention.” –SgtKashim

12. “You don’t always have to fuck her hard. In fact, sometimes that’s not right to do. Sometimes you’ve got to make some love. And fuckin’ give her some smoochies too.” –krostenvharles

Thank us later, guys!