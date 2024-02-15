When it comes to kinks, our partners are the biggest influences in our lives. Sometimes we may not even know we’d like a certain thing until our partner introduces it to us, and then before we know it we have a kink for it!

Unsplash So this Reddit thread where people have shared how their partners started liking kinks that they were initially not so keen on is so interesting to read. Here, take a look: 1. "Praise. My girlfriend was pretty shy to tell me that she wanted me to call her a 'good girl' and just generally compliment things she did during sex. Then, she praised me once too and I ended up being even more turned on by it than she was. So now our sex life is basically a bunch of back-and-forth compliments and we love it." – Potential_Witness_07 2. "GF and I already had a little bit of a brat/brat tamer thing going, I tried to be scary and threatened her, but her response was to spit in my face. Holy shit did that get a reaction out of me, she confessed later that she was worried she had gone too far but I have not stopped thinking about it. So I guess that's a thing." – airr-conditioning 3. "A girl tied me up once. I like that." – Calm_Froyo_475· 4. "My GF tied me up once when we first started dating and I've been chasing that high ever since." – TheDriestOne 5. "Sex outdoors, mild exhibitionist kink. He actually doesn't mind being watched while I do mind (I don't like others actually watching), but the thrill of possibly being caught is. It took him a good year to open up to me about it." – SexualbeingAccount 6. "Mine was vice versa. We would park along the side of a highway while it's dark and do it on the passenger side with her bent over. I liked it but she was obsessed." – LazyDevil22 7. "Sleep sex. My ex was interested but ultimately didn't like it. Now I'm stuck here with a kink I never wanted trying to think of how to ask my wife if she wants to try it." – ejb350 8. "One of my first boyfriends asked if he could slap me around a bit. I loved it and now I'm active in the BDSM community." – pepper-blu 9. "Butt stuff." – GrapefruitCute5617· 10. "Early in our marriage wife loved anal, almost to a one-to-one ratio with regular sex. Things happened and she grew out of that phase. Recalling how much she enjoyed anal, and hearing the high praises regarding prostate massages, I decided to give mine a try … wow. At first, on my own, then I invited her to participate and now it's part of our regular sex life." – Starfishing_w_Dick· 11. "He spit in my mouth. He just wanted to try it and I didn't think I would like it but I ask for it a lot now." – OkSquash2766· 12. "During foreplay on our first 'Date,' my wife said, 'I have a daddy kink.' I rolled with it. Now, yeah, I think it does more for me than for her when she calls me that." – Red-Dwarf69· I guess sometimes our partner ends up introducing us to things that we really start digging!