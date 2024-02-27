It’s easy to watch erotic content: all we need to do is pick our mobiles, type some keywords and stream. However, there’s a lot that goes into making such content. In fact, there’s no dearth of stories about this field on the internet.

In different threads, people who have worked on porn shoots share some incidents that are both, shocking and saucy. Let’s take a look at them.

1. “I am a freelance videographer. I shot a video for this stripper/cam girl, which included her and her SO. I came in, after a few hours of driving, and they asked if I had eaten. I said no, and they offered to buy me breakfast after. I shot one take, the guy was aiming for 45 minutes or so but blew his load after 20. I felt uncomfortable being that close to a strange couple fucking, and trying to get under his balls to shoot several shots. Anyway, after 20 minutes of shooting and an hour of editing, I had $300 and a really good hotel breakfast when I got home.” –addedpulp

2. “I have a friend who worked production for a small porn company in college. He mostly just held mics, but he got to see some ridiculous shit. He saw men using hardcore ED drugs and injections so they could stay hard.” –Slowjams

3. “This one poor man I did a scene with thought it would be a good idea to inject something into his dick to stay hard. It was a good scene, but he was hard before we started and it didn’t go down after. I got a text from the director the next day saying it still hadn’t gone down and he’d had to go to the hospital to get it drained. He had to cancel a month’s worth of shoots.” –Anonymous

4. “I have worked for a good friend’s small fetish company. Nothing bad ever happened on set. The most awkward thing was when a male model I was working with had the owner ask me if I really orgasmed with him. Apparently, I fake it really well.” –MistressHaze

5. “The talent has a set time to show up and has a shoot schedule. When they come, they go to do their makeup, stretches and cleaning. After that, some groin and ass inspection (for lint or stray hairs) goes on to make sure everything looks the absolute best. Everything is very comfortable and professional. Many girls are more comfortable being drunk before the shoot.” –holomntn

6. “Most of the stars I’ve worked with have a boyfriend or a girlfriend but date other people anyway.” –porncameraguy

7. “In the shoots I’ve worked on, the talent discusses the scene with the director beforehand so they know where they are going with a scene. Good lighting makes all the difference in making the scene look good on camera, followed by talent with chemistry. During the actual shoot, the director will yell ‘hold’ and the talent freezes while we shoot stills then we let them carry on.” –porncameraguy

8. “One time, this girl came over with her boyfriend to do a shoot. I was hanging out, learning the ropes of being behind the camera. During the shoot, she started sucking him and went on for 2-3 minutes. However, he couldn’t get hard. I ended up fucking this girl while the boyfriend watched. I felt bad because I think they were pretty desperate for the money.” –pornguythrowaway

9. “My dad is an actor and one of his first jobs was being the main non-sexual role in a porno, where he basically visited his high school crush and saw her having sex with other dudes. It was fucking hilarious. He said he got paid like 500 for the day (back in the 80s) and was just improvising the entire time.” –DaddyTotofski

10. “My job was to hold the microphone so you can hear all the moaning, loud and clear. It was actually really laid back. I got hard during the first scene we shot, but after about 30 seconds, I was soft again and that was the end of that. The actor and actress were joking around a lot, which made things easier. Overall, it was a very professional environment. I have never felt so comfortable while people were fucking less than 3 ft from me.” –ButtKyler

Oooh, this was saucy!