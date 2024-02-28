There are just three things that matter while having sex – an excellent mate, a strong headboard and good music being played in the background. The right songs can set the mood for… further activities.

While there are several sensual playlists for this purpose, we have come up with a list of hilarious songs to listen to while having sex, according to your zodiac, that will lighten up the mood and energy. Take a look!

1. Aries

To channel their filmy and ‘sexy’ desires, this zodiac should listen to Dulaara’s Meri Pant Bhi Sexy to make some fun memories with their partner in bed.

2. Taurus

Rowdy Rathore’s Aa Re Pritam Pyaare is enough to bring this zodiac’s sensual and fun nature to the table (or we should say, to the bed?)

3. Gemini

Known for their entertaining nature, this zodiac should channel their inner Govinda vibes with Raja Babu’s Sarkai Liyo Khatiya for super sexy times.

4. Cancer

To ‘chill’ with their partner, this zodiac should listen to Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’s Just Chill. You see what we did there? *wink*

5. Leo

To ignite the fiery flames in this zodiac’s heart and soul, one should play Aiyyaa’s Dreamum Wakeupum. It’s both, hilarious and fun!

6. Virgo

We know how this zodiac pays ‘attention to details’, and hence, Slumdog Millionaire’s Ring Ringa Ringa and its ‘in-depth’ lyrics are the right choice for an exciting session.

7. Libra

Karan Arjun’s Gup Chup Gup Chup will not only crack this zodiac up but will also bring their fiery side to the bed.

8. Scorpio

This zodiac is always high on intense energy, and what’s better than playing Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa’s Nikamma Kiya Is Dil Ne?

9. Sagittarius

Housefull’s Janaabe Ali, without a doubt, showcases the fun nature of this zodiac sign. Hence, it’s a perfect track to play when this zodiac is having a sensual time with their partner.

10. Capricorn

To match their ‘spicy’ sensuality, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne’s Mohabbat Hai Mirchi would be the best choice to listen to in bed while having sex for this zodiac sign.

11. Aquarius

For this zodiac, the OG zodiac sign of romance, R… Rajkumar’s Gandi Baat is just the right song to channel their ‘naughty’ and romantic side.

12. Pisces

This zodiac sign loves to showcase its boundless love and Karzzzz’s Tandoori Nights is just perfect for that. If you can imagine Himesh Reshammiya singing it, it’s even better.

There you go!