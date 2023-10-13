It’s ignorant when people with money or privilege say things that are out of touch. Of course, having money isn’t the problem, it’s the lack of acknowledgement of it that sounds wrong. In doing so, they don’t realize that there are a whole lot of people out there with different lives, solely because money changes things. It’s also always the people who have it, who say that money doesn’t matter – when in fact, it clearly does.

However, that’s not the most ignorant thing that rich people say, because there is many more of these gems. Redditors shared some:

1. “Kim Kardashian once said this: “Get your f—— ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.””

– gus248

2. “We’re all in the same boat.”

– stupididiot3_14159

3. “”We all have the same 24 hours in a day.” Not if you have to cook, clean, shop, wash up, laundry, work 9-5, travel in traffic, budget groceries.”

– Martini_Man_

4. “When they use ‘summer’ as a verb.”

– ruin

5. “”I worked hard to get here.” Implication being, they’re “self made” and anyone can achieve the same with “hard work” as if the hardest workers in capitalist societies aren’t the ones who are paid the least and luck/connections/wealthy relatives don’t play a pivotal part in their success.”

– inertial-observer

6. “I used to be a valet in an upscale restaurant. These little girls came out to keep me company because it was slow. Then their father comes out and says, “Don’t be like him (me) when you grow up.” Then went back inside.”

– clumsy724

7. “Poor people have had all the same opportunities as me. They just didn’t take them.”

– CANOODLING_SOCIOPATH

8. “If you want to start a business you can just ask your parents for money.”

– twocoffeespoons

9. “I knew someone who refused to eat leftovers because only poor people eat leftovers, according to them.”

– SerCiddy

10. “It’s okay to pay the staff late, don’t they have savings?”

– 3x5cardfiler

Just some examples of when money gets to people’s heads.