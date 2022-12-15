Recent events have sealed Lionel Messi’s position as the GOAT in football. How can you forget his magical assist that sealed Argentina’s place in the FIFA World Cup Finals? Argentines erupted in joy and took to the streets to celebrate this victory. And the congratulatory messages are still in order.

Lionel Messi won the man of the match award. Following the win, the footballer was speaking to the media when this one speech made by an Argentina reporter stood out. The speech left Messi visibly moved.

Argentine TV Reporter, Sofia Martinez, spoke to Lionel Messi and moved him with her words.

Take a look at this emotional interaction here.

Translation:

I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there’s something nobody can take from you. It’s the fact that you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. There isn’t a kid who hasn’t bought your team jersey, no matter if it’s fake, real, or a made up one. Truly, you made your mark on everyone’s life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup. No one can take that from you, and this is my gratitude. For how much happiness you bring to so many people. Thank you, captain.

Messi got emotional with her words. And in all honesty, her speech has summed up what we feel for the Argentine footballer. Her words have resonated with many fans. Here’s what they had to say.

