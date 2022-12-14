Argentina’s recent win against Croatia was nothing short of magical. Lionel Messi put on a spectacular show that booked Argentina’s place in the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. The match had many breathtaking moments but Messi’s assist to Julian Alvarez proved that he is indeed one of the greatest footballers in recent times.

Lionel Messi had the ball with him when Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol was sticking to him to prevent any progress. Gvardiol followed Messi’s every move closely. However, Messi had other plans.

He smoothly dribbled the ball while Gvardiol followed his steps but he stopped for a microsecond to change the direction in which he would kick the ball. This short pause left Gvardiol wrong-footed and Messi used this to pass the ball to Julian Alvarez. Alvarez wasted not a second and helped Argentina win the match.

Watch the moment here.

Lionel Messi with the assist of the tournament.pic.twitter.com/09eQcFQIWC — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 13, 2022

The way in which Messi left Gvardiol stunned for a second and assisted Alvarez was the defining moment of yesterday’s match. Fans could not get over this moment. Here’s what they had to say.

Is it me or Messi didn’t even put any effort there??🤧😧 just a drop of a shoulder then it’s “bye see you later” — ZookohM (@ZookohM) December 13, 2022

This guy is breaking his own records. He had assist of the tournament against Netherlands and topped that one tonight. How can you compare any player from his generation to this genius. — Mohamed Sofvan (@MohamedSofvan) December 13, 2022

a dance, a poetry, art. Pure art. https://t.co/UmDJdE7gyY — Dd | Dids (@ddthedids) December 14, 2022

They don't call him the little magician for nuthin'🪄 https://t.co/aHkqI7XiSQ — Stephen Beraña (@StephenBerana) December 13, 2022

Messi can make the best defender on earth look ordinary or mediocre.



Gvardiol was the best defender of the tournament until he was unfortunate enough to encounter Messi.



Like Boateng, Ramos, and others before him- he got scarred with lasting traumas. https://t.co/9kpUyOe7HG — Tosin The Non-state Actor (@AdetolaOlutosin) December 14, 2022

Another angle of Messi 's insane assist vs Croatia.



Poetry in the motion 🔥pic.twitter.com/HziLWx2eK1 — Semper Fi (@SemperFiMessi) December 13, 2022

It’s beautiful. The strength, the fighting, the footwork, the vision. He is a joy to watch! https://t.co/PCZmu2wwDo — Mike (@goodfella18us) December 14, 2022

He’s an icon, he’s a legend, and he is the moment. Hands down, Messi is the GOAT.