Following a thunderous semi-finals match, Argentina defeated Croatia and made their way to the finals in the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar. Argentina beat Croatia with a 3-0 score. Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal in the World Cup for Argentina, making him the player with the highest number of goals.

Following the win, Argentines erupted in joy and flocked in huge numbers to the streets of Buenos Aires with blue and white banners to celebrate. Many fans climbed onto bus stops, street lamps and sculptures to celebrate the country’s magical win. Messi fans wore similar jerseys and marched on the streets of Argentina.

The visuals prove the country’s love for the game that binds them all. These visuals will give you goosebumps. Take a look at them here.

Argentina fans in Buenos Aires sing Messi's name after the win 🇦🇷🎉 #WorldCupWatchParty



(via @claudioalfaroar)pic.twitter.com/6dVbW6e1HK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Breathtaking scenes at the Plaza de la Republica in Buenos Aires. Proud Argentinians as far as the eye can see. Imagine what this devoted footballing nation will look like if the Albiceleste emerge victorious on Sunday 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/rVEoXTCXNW — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 13, 2022

MASSIVE CELEBRATION



Argentinians celebrate their team's victory after the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal football match between Croatia and Argentina at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 13, 2022.#ARGCRO #WorldCup2022

Modric

Messi pic.twitter.com/LBNiBZFpV9 — Shadrack Musembi© (@Shaddymusembi1) December 14, 2022

The streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina right now 😱 pic.twitter.com/GM8FquIWMh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2022

Last night’s match was one of the most important matches for Argentina fans all over the world. However, for Argentinians, this match was even more emotional because Lionel Messi will be playing his last game for his country in a few days. The 35-year-old has confirmed his retirement and said that the World Cup finals will be the last time he will wear the white and blue striped jersey.