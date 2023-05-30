On Sunday, the country’s top wrestlers protesting for the arrest of the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has allegedly exploited women wrestlers sexually, were detained and forcefully removed from their protest site. These protesting wrestlers have now announced that they will throw their medals in the Ganga.

After these wrestlers were detained and removed from their protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, they have now announced that they will throw their medals in River Ganga today at 6 PM and then sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate. Olympic and Commonwealth Games winner Bajrang Punia took to Twitter and released a statement.

“These medals are our life and soul. After they get washed away in the Ganga, there will be no point in our living. That’s why we will sit on fast unto death at India Gate. India Gate is the place of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. While playing at the international level, our feelings were also like those of soldiers,” read the statement in Hindi.

The heartbreaking announcement has made people furious. Seeing the country’s top sportsmen struggle to fight for their rights has made people aware of their situation. Here’s what they had to say.

This is so painful to read but also fills me with respect for you and your fight against a cruel and oppressive regime!

We are with you in this fight!

We are proud of you!

Jai Hind! — KP Singh (@kpsingh1966) May 30, 2023

What could be worse than this to the people who represented India and won medals at international level? https://t.co/RyelWCnL7J — Curious Thanos (@CuriousThanos) May 30, 2023

ये पढ़के मन टूट गया। खून पसीना लगाके बेटियों ने मैडल जीते थे पर शासन और दिल्ली पुलिस ने ब्रिज भूषण को बचाने के लिए बेटियों को ही अपराधी बना दिया। परेशान हो कर ये मैडल गंगा में बहाने जा रहे हैं! सोच भी नहीं सकती इनपे क्या बीत रही होगी। क्या हमारा देश बेटियों को न्याय नहीं दे सकता? https://t.co/tnTV1Zbhb2 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 30, 2023

the wrestlers will be releasing their medals into the ganga at 6 pm today (in haridwar). from what i read and roughly translated, they will then adopt a "hunger strike until death" at India gate, which is absolutely heartbreaking.



i can't believe what i'm reading. https://t.co/JiORhwhZ7U — Radha🧣 (@radhalathgupta) May 30, 2023

It shouldn’t have come to this. 😢 https://t.co/tkXmG1Rzsw — Vishal Agnihotri (@Dilliwasi) May 30, 2023

The protesting wrestlers are going to immerse their Olympic medals in the Ganga today, and will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate. This is outrageous! https://t.co/nKd0Rg1SNh — Unnati Sharma (@unnati_sharma_) May 30, 2023

It will be etched in history of Indian sports. Arguably it will become the most saddest day in Indian sports history. @PMOIndia @AmitShah @myogiadityanath

Sad state of political affairs. https://t.co/hsHAldzSYj — Akshay Bijawat (@akshaybijawat) May 30, 2023

Olympic and Worlds medalists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat will cast their medals in the Ganga river at 6pm today.



Bajrang: "There's no point to having these medals around our neck anymore." https://t.co/9GLmzbmXk4 — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) May 30, 2023

Truly heartbreaking.

