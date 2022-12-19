Last night’s FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and France was nothing short of thrilling. While Argentina won the World Cup, France put up an equally strong fight. The match had a lot to unpack and the nail-biting penalty kicks by Messi sealed Argentina’s win by 4-2. While Lionel Messi shone as the star on the field, let’s not forget Kylian Mbappe who put his best foot forward.

Argentina fans all over the world erupted in joy. Take a look at this video from a neighbourhood in Buenos Aires shared by people on social media. The neighbourhood echoed in unison as Messi scored a goal and it sums up what the ace footballer means to the nation. Messi has had one of the highest numbers of goals and assists, and that is more than enough to settle the debate on who is the GOAT player * wink wink*.

Here’s what people had to say about this joyous moment.

This is what Buenos Aires sounded like after Messi’s goal 🤯pic.twitter.com/yulxghCmAz — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 18, 2022

New year comes early in Argentina https://t.co/sbYOIrgDf8 — Owen #FakyuSouthgate (@keponakanzeus) December 18, 2022

This shit is dope… AMERICA could never https://t.co/51Ma3wMArU — KevinF.eth (@KevinF_WGMI) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi the man that you are. https://t.co/AuYfeADQdN — Delilah Summers, UWCL (@Aphrodi_Tee_) December 18, 2022

a penalty kick mind you https://t.co/ob97bPwcCh — 👩🏾‍💻 (@unrealisticjoy) December 18, 2022

Indian football fans also celebrated this victory in various cities of India in their own style. Argentina won the World Cup for the first time after 1986. This win makes it the third time they won the tournament.

