Over the years, cricketers have made a lot of regretful comments and the scene, unfortunately, doesn't seem to be improving. Here are 10 remarks by former and present cricketers that left every fan of the sport embarrassed.

1. Sourav Ganguly's comment on wives and girlfriends, saying that they make men's lives stressful.

There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress.

2. Virender Sehwag's casual sexism was evident from his tweet from the IPL auction, 2018.

3. When Gautam Gambhir said he will quit eating jalebis if that solves Delhi's poolution problems.

He totally missed the point there, obviously. His pictures eating jalebis in Indore surfaced on the day he was supposed to attend a meeting regarding Delhi pollution. This rightly made people question his discipline as a parliamentarian. He could have come and given an explanation, if there was any, but no.

4. Navjot Singh Sidhu's commentary was often sexist and degrading to women. For instance, he once said:

Gend itni oonchi gayi ki woh air hostess ki chummi le kar aa gayi.

The cringe!

5. When Virat Kohli hit a bad shot, Sunil Gavaskar thought it fitting to drag Anushka Sharma into the matter. Behind the commentary mic, he said:

Inhone lockdown mein toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai.

6. When Shane Warne called Ravi Ashwin "disgraceful" for taking a run he was well within rules to take.

Ashwin responded to the allegations with this thread:

7. Virat Kohli had a foot-in-the-mouth moment when he said, "Don’t live in India if you don’t like Indian batsmen".

8. When Hardik Pandya made problematic remarks and showed toxic masculinity on Koffee With Karan.

He apologised for his comments after a huge uproar.

9. When Shoaib Akhtar said Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid are not match-winners.

10. Chris Gayle, who had a tiff with Ramnaresh Sarwan in 2020, chose these words to express his anger.

