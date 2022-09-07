Just a few days ago, we witnessed a nail-biting match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup that finished with Pakistan's victory. Naturally, all desis were sad. But like always, there were some who were aghast. 

Unsurprisingly, these people took their frustration out by trolling Arshdeep Singh or taunting Jasprit Bumrah (who's not even playing in the Asia Cup tournament). But one man on the Twitter podcast has a logic that will legit bring smoke out of your ear. It is so extremely ridiculous that it's both funny and exceedingly sad at the same time. 

You know how people viciously troll Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's performance; I think this guy belongs to the same category. He thinks Indian male cricketers are too distracted because of their wives.  

I'm sure if you ask this guy why India ranks so low in the World Happiness Index, he'd say women. Or why is there global warming? Women. Or even why Humpty Dumpty had a great fall? Duh! Cos of a woman. Or... wait! Got carried away. 

Obviously, even Twitter's head is exploding with such bizarre logic. Here's how people are reacting to it.

Told you! Heads are exploding.

Too much...can't handle!

From this logic, all Indian cricketers should eat meat and practise celibacy 'warna biwi ka tension rahega!' Yes, you can throw up!