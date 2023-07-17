India vs Pakistan matches are a much-awaited affair. And things go a notch higher for Indians when the match between these two teams is played on Indian soil. Such is the case right now when we have just three months before the crucial 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to be held on October 15. With just three months in hand, people are noticing a sharp spike in the fares of hotels and flights. The prices are skyrocketing and they show no signs of stabilizing or coming down. While people are searching for flight tickets to Ahmedabad, the demand has risen up significantly and that has led to a rise in the price of the tickets.

When we checked the one-way fares from Delhi to Ahmedabad on a popular travel website, the flight prices for October 14 ranged from ₹9K to a whopping ₹24K. On the other hand, the flight for tomorrow costs just ₹2,641.

A Times Of India report stated that the flight fares from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad have registered a fare increase of 203 per cent and 339 per cent respectively.

People took to Twitter to share the insane flight fares from their cities to Ahmedabad. Here’s what they had to say.

Cheapest Airfare from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. #CWC23



For 30th September – Rs 2171



For 14th October (before #INDvPAK game) – Rs 10,517 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 16, 2023

#Ahmedabad flight tickets hike by 4 times more for 14th October,

Due to India VS Pakistan cricket match on 15th October 😅#INDvsPAK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3gBxD4mdDE — Nixon (@Nixonnoel) July 16, 2023

The ticket prices to Ahmedabad have seen a massive increase, the flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and Delhi to Ahmedabad are now costing 15K INR – 22K INR. These flights used to cost 3K INR but due to India vs Pakistan in October, the fares are 5x now 😱



– via Geo News — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 16, 2023

Flight tickets, hotel stay, taxi rent would be high on 14/15th Oct in #Ahmedabad 🧐 After all its #INDvsPAK on that date.



I would like to inform film producers that try to avoid releasing your films on 13th and 20th Oct if Gujarat is your target market because it’s Navratri 2023 — Aditi Raval (@aditiraval) June 28, 2023

Already high 15-20k per night booking rate — Rj Harshil (@RjHarshil) June 28, 2023

15th October morning flight ticket before #INDvsPAK match from Delhi to Ahmedabad😵‍💫#CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/09dWkP5p2Q — Aditya Sahay (@__Common__Man) July 5, 2023

The hotels in Ahmedabad are 10* more expensive on the 15th October, matchday of India vs Pakistan.



Taj/Mariott/Sarovar/ all hotels are 50k+ & 8-10k taxes extra.

Haha 😁🥵



Where are fans going to stay in Ahmedabad?#INDvsPAK #WorldCup2023 — Keshav (@keshavtweets) June 28, 2023

Tariff of 5 Star hotels in Ahmadabad going as high as 71 lakh/night due to India Vs Pakistan match on October 15.

Cricket brings good opportunities for business & economy!#NewIndia #INDvsPAK — Kunal Kurle (@Kunalkurle7) June 29, 2023

I mean, who would want to miss an India vs Pakistan match?

