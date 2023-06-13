Harbhajan Singh always manages to find himself in some soup. Lately, he is receiving flak on social media once again, and it is for his reply to a tweet. A fan tweet, to be precise.

A fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to Twitter and heaped praises for his favourite cricketer. The fan talked about how a young Dhoni took on Pakistan and won the T20 World Cup just 48 days after becoming the captain. That was a feat because Dhoni was young back then and the team lacked senior players.

Take a look at the tweet here.

No coach , no mentor , young boy's , most of the senior player's denied to take part . never captianed any single match before . This guy defeated prime australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 day's after becoming captain . pic.twitter.com/6YbCB5nwcz — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) June 11, 2023

While the tweet was harmless, Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter and tweeted how the win was not solely by Dhoni’s effort. As a team sport, the win happened because of the team’s efforts and not because of just one person’s work.

Take a look at Bhajji’s tweet here.

Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said… https://t.co/pFaxjkXkWV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 11, 2023

Now, this was a tweet by an MS Dhoni fan who wanted to celebrate their idol’s achievements. People often tend to write this way for their favourite, it doesn’t mean they don’t think the whole team deserved the credit. Besides, Dhoni does deserve special credit for bagging, accepting the captaincy and then leading the way he did. Anyway, following this, people got really charged up, and here’s what some of them had to say.

Forever grateful to Dhoni for giving last over to Joginder Sharma and not Harbhajan Singh https://t.co/jdEuz8kSxj pic.twitter.com/MHn1n1utNC — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) June 11, 2023

Dhoni was blamed for all the losses and people burnt his posters, attacked his house, people say Dhoni lost nth no. of tourneys but the other 10 players didn't get any of the blame



If he's the one who got blamed then he should be the one to get praised too it's as simple as that https://t.co/zszJIoP5e8 pic.twitter.com/g8Y0WTNGiO — Yash (@CSKYash_) June 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet wasn’t by Dhoni praising himself. It was a simple fan tweet and you can find multiple versions of it on social media every day. There is no doubt that all 11 players deserve equal praise for a win. Hell, the staff and the coach do, as well. However, one cannot deny the captain has to take decisions on the field and Dhoni stood out with his.

Fair point. it’s a team game and 10 others have to contribute for winning a trophy. At the same time to get the best out of 10 others is a special skill.This years IPL win at the age of 41 is a prime example for getting the best out of a team which was just a decent team on paper https://t.co/eLjTneap9M — Prasanna (@prasannalara) June 12, 2023

Well, this is not going to die out any time soon is it?

Check Out- Instances From Cricket When Toxic Fans Harassed And Blamed A Woman For A Team’s Loss