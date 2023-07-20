The dates of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup are drawing near with each passing minute. The excitement hangs heavy in the air, and to add to it, the International Cricket Council recently dropped a picture of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with the trophy and the internet cannot keep calm.
Taking to their Twitter, the International Cricket Council shared a picture of the actor looking at the World Cup trophy with his trademark intense gaze. So intensely and lovingly that it will make you melt and even make you feel jealous of the trophy. SRK’s gaze holds magical powers and this picture is just another proof of that. The ICC wrote, “King Khan 🤝 #CWC23 Trophy It’s nearly here…”
Take a look at the tweet below.
The picture has blown up on the internet. It has fetched over 52.5K likes and over 1.5 million views. People remarked how Shah Rukh Khan was able to whip up some chemistry with a trophy! While some said that the chemistry between them is much better than the chemistry we get to see between the actors in recent Bollywood films.
Some fans speculated that the actor might have shot a special segment for the World Cup as India’s ambassador. However, not much is known about it.
Here’s what people had to say.
Oh, to be a trophy and have Shah Rukh Khan look at you like that *haaye*.
