The dates of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup are drawing near with each passing minute. The excitement hangs heavy in the air, and to add to it, the International Cricket Council recently dropped a picture of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with the trophy and the internet cannot keep calm.

Taking to their Twitter, the International Cricket Council shared a picture of the actor looking at the World Cup trophy with his trademark intense gaze. So intensely and lovingly that it will make you melt and even make you feel jealous of the trophy. SRK’s gaze holds magical powers and this picture is just another proof of that. The ICC wrote, “King Khan 🤝 #CWC23 Trophy It’s nearly here…”

Take a look at the tweet below.

The picture has blown up on the internet. It has fetched over 52.5K likes and over 1.5 million views. People remarked how Shah Rukh Khan was able to whip up some chemistry with a trophy! While some said that the chemistry between them is much better than the chemistry we get to see between the actors in recent Bollywood films.

Some fans speculated that the actor might have shot a special segment for the World Cup as India’s ambassador. However, not much is known about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what people had to say.

ffs he has even managed to create chemistry with a trophy https://t.co/knwVi0bcvy — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 19, 2023

Time to send the CD of Chak De India & Dear Zindagi to all the Indian cricketers. https://t.co/dSdHnIcWLW — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) July 19, 2023

India is hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, and who better than SRK to unveil the trophy…He is truly the pride of India 🇮🇳❤️. https://t.co/eyarAwg7kj — αdil (@ixadilx) July 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

SHAH RUKH KHAN, YOU ARE THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND, THE FATHER, THE ICON, THE MOMENT. EVERYONE BOW RN!!! https://t.co/wpc54wRC5n — shahd (@shahodx) July 19, 2023

No more fanwars.. their stars can't reach there. 💥💥 https://t.co/W165LdfHvi — Aman (@amanaggar02) July 19, 2023

who better to unveil the trophy than the king himself 🫠 https://t.co/riQpGIWxuh — karate panda | fan account (@TheFluffyyGuy) July 19, 2023

The way SRK is looking at the trophy. Gives off more chemistry than many hero heroines of today. https://t.co/PIKBADkTs4 — . (@Coffeexcigars_) July 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

He's looking so good maan 😍😍 https://t.co/54qt4KJlp0 — Starlord (@NotTheDarkBlade) July 19, 2023

We are Officially Back into the Shahrukh Khan Era! 😌🗿

.#ShahRukhKhan𓃵 https://t.co/VEG28xKukz — Aaraw 💥 (@AarawSosa1) July 20, 2023

I want SRK to look at me the way he is looking at trophy. https://t.co/XCvBDbnOI4 — Prince Vij ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸ ਵਿਜ (@Iam_PrinceVij) July 20, 2023

Oh, to be a trophy and have Shah Rukh Khan look at you like that *haaye*.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- 20 Of The Greatest Matches In The History Of The Cricket World Cup