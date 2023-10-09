The Cricket World Cup 2023 started off this month and India marked a beautiful victory against Australia in the first match. The Indian team made 201 runs and won the match by six wickets at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The win was a collective effort but the partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to get India to the winning side was astounding.

KL Rahul entered the pitch when India had lost three wickets in succession. The cricketer hit a magnificent unbeaten 97 runs and was awarded the Player of the Match. Speaking at the post-match interview, KL Rahul revealed how he had calculated to hit a century towards the end. But looks like, fate had other plans. He said:

It was still two-paced. It wasn’t a great wicket to bat on, neither was it too difficult. I think it was a good cricket wicket, that’s what you get in South of India especially in Chennai. (Last shot) I hit it too well. I just calculated how to get a 100 in the end. The only way for four and a six, but hopefully another time I can get that 100.

KL Rahul wasn’t very pleased with the 97 runs. He wanted to hit a century and his disappointment was evident because he ended up sitting on his haunches on the field. Nonetheless, his performance gave India its first win in the World Cup 2023.

Hilarious moment as KL Rahul tried to hit a 4 so he can get his century, but it ended up a 6 and won the match. 😭

KL Rahul also revealed that he was in the shower when India had lost three quick wickets. He said, “There weren’t a lot of conversations with Kohli. I had just taken a shower and was hoping to put my feet up for half an hour after the fielding innings, but I was out there in no time. Virat told me there’s a big help in the wicket, and we just have to play proper shots and play like it’s Test cricket for some time and see where it goes. Happy that we could do the job for the team.”

Here’s what people had to say about KL Rahul’s performance.

KL Rahul was one of those who brutally got trolled when he was injured. It was getting hard for him with all the negativity around, but he didn't shift focus from his goal. Yesterday he kept for 50 overs and within 45 came out and batted for 40 overs.



– A GRAND COMEBACK…!!

TAKE A BOW, KL RAHUL….!!!



97* (115) with 8 fours and 2 sixes. One of the best knocks under pressure by KL. He's simply remarkable since his comeback, the MVP of Indian middle order.

4, 0, 4, 4 by KL Rahul against Zampa.



– Game changer in middle order.

FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL…!!!!



The backbone of indian middle order, one of the best in last 3 years in ODI, he is showing his worth & class each & every single time for India.

Apology to KL Rahul🙏

Sorry for all hates and trolls during last T20 world cup



Sorry for all hates and trolls during last T20 world cup

if someone who is going to win us world cup,it is him, it is KL Rahul💙

KL Rahul's 3 masterclass ODI knocks this year on tough conditions under pressure



64*(103) vs SL in Kolkata, coming at 64/3 while chasing 216



75*(91) vs AUS in Mumbai, coming at 16/3 while chasing 189



97*(115) vs AUS in chennai, coming at 2/3 while chasing 200



Man of KLass🔥🔥

KL Rahul doesn't get the credit he deserves 💔

GOAT 🐐

KL Rahul doesn't gets enough appreciation.

It amazes me that there are quite a few who feel KL Rahul was "selfish" to think about his hundred by hitting a four and a six.



Fun fact: Had he managed to do that, India's NRR would have improved further ✅



Fun fact: Had he managed to do that, India's NRR would have improved further ✅

A player who saved you from 2/3 is being called selfish..shameful.…

KL Rahul at No.4 & 5 in ODIs:



At No.4 – 11 inns, 481 runs, 60.13 ave.

At No.5 – 21 inns, 904 runs, 56.5 ave.



– The Hero of India's middle order – What a player!

This match has made us wait eagerly for all the upcoming India matches at the World Cup.

