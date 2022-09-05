A true desi knows and adores cricket. But, not only do we take pride in following the sport but also in having crushes on the cricketers.

One such sportsperson is Rahul Dravid. He's known for being super cool-headed and a total gentleman. And with good reason, just take a look at this video where the cricket star is refusing to say a word that he thought would be inappropriate at a press conference.

Recently Asli BCCI Women uploaded a video of Dravid talking about India's and Pakistan's bowling attack. In it, he seems to struggling to find a more respectful word to describe Pakistan's bowling, and ultimately drops a hint by saying it's a "Four letter word, starts with S." How cute is this?

I am very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well, you know? That produces results. Might not be as...I wanted to use a word, but I can't use that word.

You can watch the clip here and see for yourselves.

Here is Rahul Dravid avoiding the use of the word 'Sexy' for Pak bowling attack :) :) :)pic.twitter.com/pT8PdXstZQ — Asli BCCI Women (@AsliBCCIWomen) September 4, 2022

And of course people had a lot of interesting things to say about the cricketer's sweet reaction. Many people speculated multiple other words they thought he was trying to say as well.

#RahulDravid and the art of casually breaking the internet.



What day of the week is it today, people? It's Sexy Sunday. #RahulDravid #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupT20 https://t.co/68zpsCu5Rw — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) September 4, 2022

This is the level of purity we all need in life ♥️ https://t.co/zdvn0VzTVQ — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) September 4, 2022

Can't be....he wanted to say Swag!! Must be spending a lot of time with youngster's recently!! — Parag Wadnerkar (@ParagWadnerkar) September 4, 2022

Can listen to Dravid all day 🤣 https://t.co/cDPmPaQzkF — tea_addict 🇮🇳 (@on_drive23) September 4, 2022

Rahul Dravid during press conference wanted to utter word 'Sexy' but he avoided it and it was very enjoyable moment. Humility at its best. Whattay a player, coach and overall very good Human Being. India team is very fortunate enough to have coach like this. — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) September 4, 2022

I love Dravid. Here he is struggling to not say sexy which is the only word stuck in his head 😂 https://t.co/6IONRbDau6 — Arun Panicker (@panix68) September 4, 2022

Man knows where to speak and what to speak👍 noice — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) September 4, 2022

Awww!! I find him super cute!! Like supaaarrr!! Also because he has so far kept that spine intact!! Very important!! School crush!! ❤ https://t.co/6Xp49lNM0T — FalanaDhiikana (@FalanaDhiikana_) September 5, 2022

@CRED_club preparing to bid for Rahul Dravid to say sexy in their next Ad. https://t.co/fTLvNA2LZN — Clive Rodrigues (@clivevis) September 4, 2022

💕 Rahul Dravid, even when not saying it, identifies the right word for the Pakistan bowling attack: sexy. That’s what Pak bowling has been for so long since our childhood. It’s the same word I’d use for Indian batting over many years. https://t.co/9umaQbPM5s — Waqqas Mir (@wamwordoflaw) September 4, 2022

Such a simple guy. True and transparent sportsman @rahuldravid_ind https://t.co/P96kisXZbk — Manish Sampat (@mpsampat_ca) September 4, 2022

Clearly, it was very thoughtful of him to think twice before saying the word! Just goes to show what a gentle soul he is!