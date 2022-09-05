A true desi knows and adores cricket. But, not only do we take pride in following the sport but also in having crushes on the cricketers.
One such sportsperson is Rahul Dravid. He's known for being super cool-headed and a total gentleman. And with good reason, just take a look at this video where the cricket star is refusing to say a word that he thought would be inappropriate at a press conference.
Recently Asli BCCI Women uploaded a video of Dravid talking about India's and Pakistan's bowling attack. In it, he seems to struggling to find a more respectful word to describe Pakistan's bowling, and ultimately drops a hint by saying it's a "Four letter word, starts with S." How cute is this?
I am very confident that we have a very good bowling attack as well, you know? That produces results. Might not be as...I wanted to use a word, but I can't use that word.
- Rahul Dravid
You can watch the clip here and see for yourselves.
Here is Rahul Dravid avoiding the use of the word 'Sexy' for Pak bowling attack :) :) :)pic.twitter.com/pT8PdXstZQ— Asli BCCI Women (@AsliBCCIWomen) September 4, 2022
And of course people had a lot of interesting things to say about the cricketer's sweet reaction. Many people speculated multiple other words they thought he was trying to say as well.
#RahulDravid and the art of casually breaking the internet.— Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) September 4, 2022
What day of the week is it today, people? It's Sexy Sunday. #RahulDravid #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupT20 https://t.co/68zpsCu5Rw
This is the level of purity we all need in life ♥️ https://t.co/zdvn0VzTVQ— Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) September 4, 2022
Can't be....he wanted to say Swag!! Must be spending a lot of time with youngster's recently!!— Parag Wadnerkar (@ParagWadnerkar) September 4, 2022
I love Dravid. Here he is struggling to not say sexy which is the only word stuck in his head 😂 https://t.co/6IONRbDau6— Arun Panicker (@panix68) September 4, 2022
Man knows where to speak and what to speak👍 noice— Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) September 4, 2022
WHOLESOME https://t.co/00IPaNH8Ld— Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) September 4, 2022
@CRED_club preparing to bid for Rahul Dravid to say sexy in their next Ad. https://t.co/fTLvNA2LZN— Clive Rodrigues (@clivevis) September 4, 2022
💕 Rahul Dravid, even when not saying it, identifies the right word for the Pakistan bowling attack: sexy. That’s what Pak bowling has been for so long since our childhood. It’s the same word I’d use for Indian batting over many years. https://t.co/9umaQbPM5s— Waqqas Mir (@wamwordoflaw) September 4, 2022
They don’t make men like him anymore ! #RahulDravid. #RoleModel https://t.co/kuKa6jLHpQ— D N Prasad (@dnprasad23) September 4, 2022
Clearly, it was very thoughtful of him to think twice before saying the word! Just goes to show what a gentle soul he is!