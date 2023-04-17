Actor R Madhavan’s son, Vedaant, recently bagged five gold medals for India at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. And just like any other desi dad, R Madhavan beamed with pride and shared the news on his social media accounts. Vedaant is an emerging swimmer and has won many accolades, all of which Madhavan duly shares with his fans.

Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan wrote, “With God’s grace and all your good wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m) with 2 PBs at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful.” The actor also shared images of his wife, Vedaant, and the medals he won in the tournament.

With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/vaDMmiTFnh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2023

The Malaysian Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships was held at the National Aquatic Center in Kuala Lumpur between April 13 and 16. Many actors congratulated Vedaant on his success and left comments for him in Madhavan’s post.

How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 16, 2023

Many congratulations — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) April 16, 2023

Fabulous news! Please convey my congratulations to Vedaant. His achievements get bigger by the day. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) April 16, 2023

Vedaant also shared a few images from the tournament on his Instagram.

What a prodigy!