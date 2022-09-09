Virat Kohli scored his maiden T20I century and after a long wait got his 71st international century. Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 runs off just 61 deliveries during the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan.

Following his innings, the Indian team came out to congratulate him for his spectacular performance. While shaking hands and taking the congratulatory messages, Kohli reached Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He shook his hands and said, “Abhi hai cricket baaki!” (Translation: I still have cricket in me) This moment between Kohli and Bhuvneshwar has gone viral on social media.



Kohli saying "Abhi hai cricket baaki" to Bhuvi ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/S4QZLDfLRF — Rohan (@RoroBoro98) September 8, 2022

Talking to the media, Virat Kohli dedicated his century to his wife, Anushka Sharma, and his daughter, Vamika. The ace cricketer kissed his wedding ring. Anushka Sharma penned a thoughtful note and shared pictures on her Instagram.

Bhuvneshwar took five wickets which narrowed down Afghanistan's win sharply. With this innings, Kohli put all speculations regarding his form to rest. Kohli's innings helped India reach the highest runs in Asia Cup so far.

