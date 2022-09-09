Following his innings, the Indian team came out to congratulate him for his spectacular performance. While shaking hands and taking the congratulatory messages, Kohli reached Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He shook his hands and said, “Abhi hai cricket baaki!” (Translation: I still have cricket in me) This moment between Kohli and Bhuvneshwar has gone viral on social media.
Kohli saying "Abhi hai cricket baaki" to Bhuvi ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/S4QZLDfLRF— Rohan (@RoroBoro98) September 8, 2022
I think this Kohli was what was missing in my life for some days 😭😭😘😘 https://t.co/qwtQRqD46y— reaper (@FakeNewsReaper) September 9, 2022
Bhuvneshwar took five wickets which narrowed down Afghanistan's win sharply. With this innings, Kohli put all speculations regarding his form to rest. Kohli's innings helped India reach the highest runs in Asia Cup so far.