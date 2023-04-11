With every passing day, we see Artificial intelligence (AI) slowly taking over our lives bit by bit. ChatGPT has become a hot topic, especially when we speculate how it points to a future heavily impacted by AI technology. We’re seeing AI artists imagining millionaires as poor people or how famous historic personalities would look if they were to take selfies today.

Naturally, our conversations and interests are evolving in parallel to such rapid technological progress. Now, a man has made a poetic AI clock which uses ChatGPT to tell the time with a two-liner rhyme for every minute of the day. Take a look.

I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into https://t.co/HPFyCKoXAB pic.twitter.com/eJb0QGpNmq — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

Designer and blogger Matt Webb created the clock as a DIY project made from a Raspberry Pi and E Ink Screen, according to a report by Verge.

Apparently, earlier, he had set up an ordinary text clock powered by an old Inky wHAT screen and a Raspberry Pi. Meanwhile, he had also been experimenting with OpenAI’s language models. So, one day, he got the idea to link the two.

“ There’s a single prompt to ChatGPT, and the clock uses OpenAI’s API. The time is a parameter to the prompt. The prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines, and encourages it to be imaginative and profound,” he told Verge.

Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt!



I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen



Tbh I can’t look away. I need to get lunch but it’s compelling & magical pic.twitter.com/KTlHIMi6Pc — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

Given it's the cheapest option, the clock uses ChatGPT to develop new rhymes throughout the day. However, Webb says he'd prefer GPT-3, but it's not worth 10x the cost for a clock in his bookshelves.

Additionally, he explained the ChatGPT prompt details the setup of the room and where the AI clock is located. Hence, it is able to generate a two-liner poem mentioning its physical location in the room. It’s like the clock can sense where it’s placed.

For example:

Twitter – Matt Webb (@genmon)

Naturally, Twitter is excited to see the genious idea. There are so many people who’re ready to buy a clock like this.

Wow A new era is dawning…many asleep perhaps.



But the pace of tech advancement is unbelievable for routine conservative thinkers. https://t.co/Zo9jHjwkA5 — Rajaram Bojji FNAE. YouTube @atrilab (@rbojji) April 4, 2023

Ok this rules Matt — Toby (@tobyshorin) March 17, 2023

This is a very cool project! And it is a genius way to integrate ChatGPT https://t.co/GRZjBrrqoy — John Blarg (@Blarg) April 11, 2023

Hands down best use of AI and ChatGPT thus far — Jimmy Moffett (@JimmyMoffett) March 17, 2023

And who wouldn’t love that?

AI takes us to mid-1980s when our grandma uses to wake us up early in morning with such wisdom quotes. https://t.co/tbKShlYcQU — Vinish Garg 🎗 (@vingar) April 9, 2023

Brilliant! — Rupert Parry (@rupert_parry) March 23, 2023

I need one that gives me compliments every minute. Forget the time. — Melissa Wiederrecht (@mwiederrecht) March 18, 2023

Dude, this must become a product. I am a PM with 25 yrs industry experience, this has product market fit written in capitol letters. — Alex Jauch (@ajauch) March 17, 2023

While the innovative clock has largely received an enthusiastic response, Webb noted there are moments when the clock tells the incorrect time only to work out the rhyme. However, it’s nothing that can’t be fixed.

That's not the worst of it, it will sometimes fib about the time in order to make the rhyme work. Priorities! — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

Webb has plans to make the clock commercial and he’s currently exploring his options.