We spend most of our time wondering. And these days, AI is generating almost everything we’ve wasted our time imagining. Which is, well, very cool. But it’s also weird, because if someone would have told us that we could generate pictures, accurate ones at that, then we would’ve probably dismissed it. Or someone would’ve used it as a plot for a sci-fi movie.

Now, a Twitter user, Madhav Kohli used AI to generate pictures of historical Indian rulers. Ancient texts and paintings describe and show these rulers in certain ways. So, we’ve always had different ideas of what they look like. However, Madhav shared pictures that look lifelike. They are pictures of powerful rulers like Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara, Ashoka, Ranjit Singh, Muhammad Ghori and Firuz Shah Tughlaq.

The most powerful Indian Rulers in History



Created using ai



First, Chandragupta Maurya pic.twitter.com/AMJ7CAlvc3 — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 26, 2023

13/ Firuz Shah Tughlaq pic.twitter.com/6MMF9iEbb4 — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 26, 2023

Twitter has a lot to say.

Perfect representation of Mughal rulers. — Shareef Billa (@Billaeazam) January 29, 2023

Ask this AI to create pictures of people whom we know to understand the correctness of it — Ari (@ari_ash91) January 27, 2023

This is something interesting . — Vedant Ghyar (@vedant_ghyar) January 29, 2023

Looking at these images I feel what misconceptions our history books have created on our mind till date. We understand India so Little — Sayak (@b_sayak) January 27, 2023

Though we can not determine how they looked like but the attire of the time period from which they were should be considered. Still great efforts. — Shruti (@shrutir2711) January 27, 2023

Correct or not, these pictures do look grand.