Artificial intelligence is all over the Internet these days. With this technology getting rapidly advanced, we have come across several artworks from the parallel universe that otherwise wouldn’t have existed. From countries being represented as women, cities shown in snowfall, or late famous personalities taking their selfies, AI has turned these imaginations into realities. Now, imagine what if Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg turned into a fashionista? Noooo! that guy won’t experiment, he just wears grey tees. Right?
Well, artificial intelligence has made it possible. You can’t afford to miss this crossover of technology and fashion.
A Twitter user, @itsandrewgao shared a glimpse of Zuckerberg walking a fashion ramp for Louis Vuitton. Zuckerberg can be seen channelling his inner fashion model in a flashy pink and black outfit. He has paired the fabrics with pink shoes and cool sunglasses.
Here’s the AI-generated picture in discussion:
Netizens can’t figure out if these images are real or reel:
Wait! There are more AI-generated variations of Zuckerberg in parallel universe.
While artificial intelligence has left us stunned in recent times, people are getting worried about this technology taking over the employment of human beings. Coming back to Mark Zuckerberg, what do you think of these AI-generated images?