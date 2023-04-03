Artificial intelligence is all over the Internet these days. With this technology getting rapidly advanced, we have come across several artworks from the parallel universe that otherwise wouldn’t have existed. From countries being represented as women, cities shown in snowfall, or late famous personalities taking their selfies, AI has turned these imaginations into realities. Now, imagine what if Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg turned into a fashionista? Noooo! that guy won’t experiment, he just wears grey tees. Right?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Source: Workopolis

Well, artificial intelligence has made it possible. You can’t afford to miss this crossover of technology and fashion.

A Twitter user, @itsandrewgao shared a glimpse of Zuckerberg walking a fashion ramp for Louis Vuitton. Zuckerberg can be seen channelling his inner fashion model in a flashy pink and black outfit. He has paired the fabrics with pink shoes and cool sunglasses.

Here’s the AI-generated picture in discussion:

Netizens can’t figure out if these images are real or reel:

Going to be very hard to believe your eyes on the internet in the future. 🧐 https://t.co/ccnqImwvys — Broski Crypto (@broski_crypto) March 30, 2023

wow thought this was real for a minute there https://t.co/amlZdhT1yK — Air Nomad™️ (@ebiowei_) March 30, 2023

This AI stuff has gone too far this is fake that's why this is so wierd , right ? RIGHT??? https://t.co/H4B71kspQC — Misbah (@misbahbydesign) March 30, 2023

He looks great https://t.co/QQZ1WszW9T — Ashley Connor (@ashconnor) March 30, 2023

“Ai art sucks, like it’s actually so bad, it can’t even do hands rights”



Ai art: https://t.co/pT8qrUljwh — Nathaniel (Gemini) The Alchemist (@delusionalpath) March 30, 2023

He should try I say! 😁👏🏻 https://t.co/aXqcNsFHH7 — Niral Desai (@iamNiralDesai) March 30, 2023

My first thought was this gotta be one of them AI things lmaooo https://t.co/n4XQKVmspp — SDL (@steviedoeslife) March 30, 2023

I thought this was 100% real until I read the thread below that this image is AI generated. These have gotten too good and too realistic. This is gonna fuck up a lot of artists/photographers lives and make photographic evidence almost impossible to verify in future court trials. https://t.co/fOFjfiQsXV — Drew💫 (@_truedrew_) March 29, 2023

it’s concerning that i have to ask if this is a real picture https://t.co/ebWqRsItye — 🦅 (@Lord__Dexter) March 29, 2023

He finally dropped the shitty colorless shirt and realized modeling is a better idea than the metaverse! https://t.co/JP1o0GaKpo — عمر عصام (@Omarito2412) March 29, 2023

Source: Linus Ekenstam/Twitter

Source: Linus Ekenstam/Twitter

Source: Andrew Kean Gao/Twitter

Source: Andrew Kean Gao/Twitter