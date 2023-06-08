The announcement of Apple Vision Pro kicked off varying conversations on social media. While many resorted to making memes about the kidney-selling price, others celebrated the technological breakthrough. In all the frenzy that followed, many individuals also pointed out the alarming aspect of this product, which looks straight out of a Black Mirror episode.

The promotional video highlighting Apple Vision Pro’s capabilities had a compelling scene that struck chords with the viewers. And not in a good way. Take a look:

Apple YouTube

In a scene about how Vision Pro works as a 3D camera, we see a doting father watching his daughters play through the headsets. Instead of being with his kids and making memories, he’s detached from the moment and seems more concerned about capturing it.

Apple YouTube

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to capture precious memories; we all do that. However, as our camera pixels have increased, the escalating obsession with taking selfies and people wanting to record every breathing moment of their lives has become a growing concern. There exists a term called ‘selfitis’, a compulsive desire to capture oneself and post on social media. Personally, I’ve seen people sending snaps every 20 minutes throughout the day, and I’m not even exaggerating this.

Similarly, navigating life’s important moments through a technological headset is alarming in the sense it takes away from life’s very essence, the presentness of a moment. While Vision Pro promises to ensure that one is not isolated from others, social media users are talking about how the dad’s scene in the promo feels particularly SAD.

I gotta admit, this part made me a bit sad. pic.twitter.com/aLHqc9hPKi — Tobias van Schneider (@vanschneider) June 5, 2023

Twitter user Tobias van Schneider (@vanschneider) tweeted about this, and a serious conversation followed. Here’s how people reacted.

the definition of high tech low life https://t.co/TOv99tVbVK — Delta (@CXBALTSS) June 7, 2023

Precisely!

apple keynote now looking like a black mirror episode https://t.co/02PzOKXB3e — ༒whiskeypapi༒ (@whiskeywhut) June 7, 2023

It's freaking black mirror like we were literally warned stop that lunacy https://t.co/KCWoGXcGJg — A Woman Stabbed Me 𓆣⧗✵ᱬ (@AWomanStabbedMe) June 7, 2023

Technology is truly remarkable, enhancing our lives in numerous ways. However, like anything else, it is crucial to utilize it responsibly, or else we risk becoming immersed in it and overlooking the most significant aspects of life. Striking a balance is essential, ensuring that… https://t.co/xtAsDEIIsT — Emmi (@emmicovasa) June 7, 2023

Future is dystopian…we are already living in it.. https://t.co/MbfNVaOs5e — V (@AgentSaffron) June 7, 2023

sorry but we're already in this dystopian reality unfortunately https://t.co/lUBUE8aHZC pic.twitter.com/zvG0pyhqVk — Peer Richelsen 🗓🍊⚡️ (@peer_rich) June 5, 2023

Please do not buy this and just go outside bro https://t.co/LpDGc9BvYT — cozyboy (@skateboard__D) June 7, 2023

This episode was really CHILLING.

not to be that one dude but this is literally the premise of an episode of black mirror https://t.co/Jzl4ed0DN4 pic.twitter.com/JEWtusga2o — lulu (@conkerE666) June 7, 2023

“Hey honey can you watch the kids today?”



Me https://t.co/H8QVZDZyX2 pic.twitter.com/luFCu8gCrS — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) June 6, 2023

The way we are going, our pandemic of loneliness is only going to get worse, just waiting for the roll out of dating AI apps & augmented virtual relationships https://t.co/hl7k0CEfYt — Sarah Kate Photography (@SarahkateMurph3) June 6, 2023

It's fashionable to be a harbinger of doom with regards to technology, but I genuinely think that we are progressing too quickly, far quicker than we are maturing socially and psychologically.



We can already see the effects of such detachment.



We are losing our way. https://t.co/lRhHNpXoEu — Jack (@WanderZer0) June 7, 2023

Many users also pointed out that the scene is nothing too different from the life we’re already living. A typical example is how a family’s idea of getting together today means each member doom-scrolling on the Internet without exchanging a word. While this is sad and undeniably true, it reflects the quality of life we’re living.

