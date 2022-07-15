As much as we're constantly reminded of a fixed timeline to 'settle', there's actually no perfect time, there cannot be. Because if that were the case, life would be monotonous and stop after a while. And the only exciting part is to try new things, which cannot be done if we depend too much on societal standards.

The 85-year-old Radha Krishan Choudhary is proof of it.

He literally started a second innings with his start-up that works on Ayurvedic products. Both Radha Krishan Choudhary and his wife Shakuntala Choudhary, established their business in later years of life, and soon it grew overnight. And this led to them buying their first car, at the age of 85 for Radha Krishan.

Also known as 'Nanaji', Radha Krishan Choudhary initiated the idea of the business while helping his daughter with hair loss. He researched about properties of ayurvedic elements and the factors that cause hair fall, to develop a hair oil blend with more than 50 herbs. And this is how they launched their own start-up, Avimee Herbal.

Radha Krishan Choudhary posted a video on Instagram sharing the success of their business, that won hearts of so many people, in so little time. He celebrated buying a car, and starting a factory to expand their business. He even wrote about his journey so far. And this video is as wholesome as it gets.

You can watch the video here:

Theirs is a story that leaves us with a smile, and a lot of belief to do what feels right.