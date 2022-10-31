Every day is a new challenge for people who want to rent a place to live in our country. And every day is a new low for landlords who have houses to rent. It’s almost impossible to find a place without landlords being affected by your gender, religion, caste, sexual orientation and whatnot – it’s like if you want a roof over your head, you have to live life on other people’s terms. Who are we kidding? Even that won’t be enough.

In yet another incident of “stooping new lows”, a woman was denied a house to rent because she’s a woman. Yes, it’s that blatant. The sad part is, most reasons for not renting places to women comes down to victim blaming – how it’s unsafe for them to ‘live alone’ or it’ll be a problem for men living around their houses.

Bangalore landlords leave me speechless every single time. pic.twitter.com/VfeocOK0H0 — Roma | Product Marketer ⚡️ (@RomaAmarnani) October 30, 2022

Roma, who shared the screenshot of her conversation with the potential landlord captioned the image as – “Bangalore landlords leave me speechless every single time.” This is from one of “progressive” cities in the country, imagine wanting a home in the less “forward” places. The landlord even went on to explain how he only rents his place to “bachelors and not bachelorettes”, saying that it automatically means men. Why, thank you, for the vocabulary lesson, that sure helps here.

Twitter is rightly annoyed.

Lol I have too seen some aunties still.saying she comes home late night or goes to work late god knows what work she is doing and their Husbands ask these girls in lifts are you in IT or BPO 😂😂😂 — Amyth (@Amyth76443074) October 31, 2022

I been even asked my caste and gotra for renting place. Along wid other details….

And denied as non suitable.



They didn't gave the reason tho. — shanky shah (@shankysanghi) October 30, 2022

Finding an apartment is so damn difficult in Bangalore!! Its either weird construction, no windows, no amenities, no good water and they say "that'd be 5 lakhs pls" 😑 — Maitreyee Kalaskar (@Maitreyee_kal) October 30, 2022

Landlords wanting to control eating habits is the most bizzare thing I have ever heard. — Roma | Product Marketer ⚡️ (@RomaAmarnani) October 31, 2022

We are even considering saying one of us is married. When did it get so bad 🥲 — Roma | Product Marketer ⚡️ (@RomaAmarnani) October 30, 2022

Oh yes that’s a big deal there ! Not sure why ? I had to rent a place on my parents name who were then sent back home (theirs) on a long vacation 😬 — Unnamed (@Ahumansvoice) October 30, 2022