It's always embarrassing to be caught off-guard, you know, if the people see something that they shouldn't have. Like being noticed while picking up a toffee off the ground, dusting it, and eating it. They are points in time, when we wish for the world to stop. This might sound dramatic, but hey, it's not a good feeling.

This is probably how a BBC anchor felt after being telecasted on national television, while he was taking a break. This happened when the network, unknowingly cut the frame from a live reporting by one of the journalists. And instead ended up showing the studio desk, where Presenter Tim Willcox was seen with his feet resting on the desk, while he was using his phone.

Understandably, when the presenter realized about accidentally being on TV, he immediately went back to sitting straight. The frame was also cut back to the live reporting, and things happened quickly. However, even a second of goof-up during a live telecast can be caught by thousand of people, which is what happened.

The clip, of course went viral after the 'little' incident, and was also shared by BBC broadcaster Scott Bryan.

INCREDIBLE SCENES:



BBC News accidentally cut away to their news studio, showing a presenter with their feet on the desk. pic.twitter.com/FVvxaXTQUt — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 6, 2022

And, Twitter is like, 'been there, done that'.

Actual footage of me at the office: https://t.co/ZiHyxhbHz2 pic.twitter.com/WU5j3AxFm0 — Organic Free Range Wrath (@lambells) July 7, 2022

All of us on zoom meetings https://t.co/yFcRYjPee0 — Jonathan Peelle (@jpeelle) July 7, 2022

when I’m making a TikTok and my office mate walks in https://t.co/ZPS70hRqZp — idil (@idilgalip) July 7, 2022

When you home alone and your parents show up before time.. https://t.co/3DfptL36q7 — Ba Jakobho (@DiMutzz_) July 7, 2022

Same happens to me when I forget to turn the camera off and someone calls on me. https://t.co/Ur3PEfGcAe — i may be human, but not sure (@eatlotacheese) July 6, 2022

He is all of us https://t.co/px3X3VoVbW — #THEBOOKBOYFRIEND Jeanna Louise Skinner (@JeannaLStars) July 6, 2022

At least, they realised soon.