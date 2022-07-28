Almost all of us have been tempted to purchase at least one item from a luxury brand because they are so fascinating. And it's no secret anymore that purchasing a piece from any upscale brand comes with a steep price tag that can seriously dent your wallet.

We would, however, continue to be drawn to it because of the brand name, which is a symbol of social standing. Have you ever considered the real price of those luxury goods, though? What it costs to make that item, not the retail price.

You'll be shocked to learn how much you pay for the brand tag and how much the actual cost of producing the goods is. The secret behind the cost of a Gucci jacket was disclosed by Arab-Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin, who is most known for posting one-minute videos on social media under the name Nas Daily.

In a recent video, the vlogger can be seen witnessing a Gucci jacket being created for a much cheaper price than those that are offered in stores. Checkout the video here:

Naturally, some viewers found the facts in the video to be a little surprising, while others agreed that luxury brands only make money on their brand image.

You still consider luxury brands to be worthwhile, then?