Men are not usually held accountable for childcare or chores concerning the family. It is the women who are expected to do most of the work. Even when fathers are involved, it is usually the lighter work that they do, which is also considered as a 'help' and not a duty. So, it is refreshing if we come across anything that expects fathers to play just as much part, as mothers do.

A Twitter user, Sukhada, shared an image of a diaper changing station in a men's washroom. And it finally felt like someone understood that raising a child or doing chores like changing the diaper, is not just a woman's job. The picture was taken at the Bangalore airport, where the sign was spotted.

Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station.



Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility.



We're so used to the idea of associating mothers with 'physical and emotional work' in parenting, that any new change feels like a milestone to be celebrated. While men and women are conventionally assigned tasks that are poles apart and stereotypical, the only thing that matters is, to share the responsibility. And, something as small as a changing station in a men's washroom is enough to start normalizing it.

Many people on Twitter were happy to see a positive change, specifically in a public place.

This should be the norm everywhere rather than the exception. — dreamisland (@9hourbiller) June 27, 2022

That's the reason @BLRAirport is the best in south asia. — Guruprasad ⭐⭐ (@Chelseafc_777) June 27, 2022

I see this in most international airports! But good to see India gradually joining gender role parity construct — Saurabh Raj Sarkar 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@RajSarkarBpl) June 28, 2022

Change that makes me feel hopeful. Whoever was part of the thinking team, thought inclusive and in terms of equal responsibility. https://t.co/x0QZX6fQ3W — Pallavi Pareek (She/They) (@PallaviPareek) June 27, 2022

Saw it at @Rcitymall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai and used it too.

Was so glad.. — Chintan Vora (@theunsocialguy) June 27, 2022

Such a common sight everywhere in the UK. Glad that somebody back home is following the suit. — Not-Fiction (@startafresh4) June 27, 2022

It's high time that men pick up the slack too.