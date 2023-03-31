There’s an evident rise in the number of crimes, and it’s certainly concerning and shocking to come across such headlines on a daily basis. Recently, a man shot his colleague, near their office in Gurugram, after they fought over a chair. The victim, Vishal, has been hospitalized and is being treated there.

Apparently, Vishal and his colleague, Aman, had an argument over a chair on Tuesday. This argument continued the next day, following which, Vishal walked out of the office. Later, as he was walking on the road, Aman took out a pistol, shot him from behind, and fled the scene.

Reportedly, the incident took place near the Ramada hotel in Gurugram – Aman and Vishal work with PaisaBazaar in Sector 44. Vishal’s family was informed after his admission at the hospital, and a case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. This incident is definitely a shocker and raises a number of questions around safety and gun control.

According to the police, the accused has been identified and raids are being conducted in order to arrest him