Imagining a life without the internet sounds like a dystopian dream these days. But there has been a time when people lived without the internet and went along with their day without any hassle. We found a Reddit thread where teenagers who lived in the pre-internet era shared what they did in their rooms during their spare time. The answers will fill you with nostalgia and show how fast times have progressed.

1. “Back when I did not have as free access to the internet as a kid, I used to read a dictionary. I would read some random entry and follow some other word used in that entry. It was my equivalent to following random links on Wikipedia articles and reading them.” – XpRienzo

2. “I was always either watching Cartoon Network or playing outside with my friends.” – kdotsaviour

4. “If I remember correctly, we were always out playing cricket, football or at times wrestling. There was only one guy in the group with a computer and ‘Need For Speed’ (NFS) on it. He was allowed two hours a week, and he was given two lives in cricket so that we get to play NFS.” – Le_Bishhh

5. “I was a big fan of Abhishek Bachchan, so I had a diary where I stuck his newspaper cutouts. I listened to music that was collected from several sources. The same set – every day. I also played a game called ‘ Bounce‘ and ‘ Snake‘ on a Nokia phone. Also, I loved studying for some goddamn reason. So I would study chapters that were still not being taught in the school or in the tuition to stay ahead!” – Dry-Instruction6521

6. “Reading books like Harry Potter, Famous Five, Tinkle, and Amar Chitra Katha. Painting and playing with my sister.” – chai-means-tea

7. “Playing WWE with self and with pillows.” – v0x-m0narch

9. We had friends. Actual real friends with whom we interacted face to face. – richa2189

10. “I was born in the 70s. We would literally climb trees, sit on branches, and talk for hours. We also played a game called ‘ Mara Kothi‘ (tree monkey), Lagori, and Kolu Kutti Kutti. We also played soccer, cricket, and hand tennis on the street. I only went to the room after dinner. I didn’t have a room of my own. I shared one with my brother.” – GutsyGoofy

11. “I did not have a room. I was basically roaming outside the building and in general areas. We all were, basically, a bit like a bunch of Mark Twain characters. The only reason to stay at home was to study.” – samosa_chai

12. “Oh, the amount of time I’ve spent playing Beyblade and Pokémon cards!” – Icy_Astronaut_1107

14. “I daydreamed, excessively. About all the shows that I had watched, and more.” – generic_u53rn4m3

15. “I used to read newspapers. I used to borrow them from the neighbours – Mumbai Mirror, Times of India etc.” – time_lordy_lord

If you were a teenager before the internet became readily available, tell us what other things you did in your spare time.