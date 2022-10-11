Elections, campaigns, vote bank and everything related to politics usually turns into a competition of who’s better at (lying) promising – not realistic things, of course. Clearly, politics is responsible for more trust issues than relationships can ever be. And hence, following this common practice of promises (unfulfilled), we’ve got a sarpanch candidate who has left the internet shocked with his manifesto.

Jaikaran Lathwal, a candidate from Sirsadh village created quite the stir with his campaign poster, so much so, that its impact is no more contained in the village. His viral manifesto promises three airports in the village, abolishment of GST, bringing down petrol and gas cylinder prices, with freebies like Wifi, make-up kit for women and whatnot.

Am shifting to this village 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fsfrjxbdLc — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) October 9, 2022

There were times when manifestos had lies that were at least believable, now they’re not even trying. Kudos to him on the confidence, though.

Jaikaran Lathwal’s poster has definitely garnered attention, probably not the kind that’ll get voters.

Villagers after seeing the poster pic.twitter.com/WdfjL7eveO — Vardha Yadav (@Harsh5252) October 11, 2022

But he thought for every section of the society, even the vulnerables, we should not avoid that, total inclusive development!😂😂 — Sneha Singh (@_sneha_singh__) October 9, 2022

Not to worry, free bungalows with gardens will be promised for every member of every family.. — Sachin Mahajan (@Essem76) October 9, 2022

I have already left my city✈️ pic.twitter.com/dBOCUQtXjF — HiteshB (@HitAce4) October 9, 2022

Literally confused whether to permenantly relocate to this village https://t.co/c4LsqnCzcW — 𝙍𝙚𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙩 𝙂𝙝𝙖𝙜𝙝𝙖(𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡) (@RehmatGhagha) October 10, 2022

Kaha hai yah model village https://t.co/kOKnMbsjPe — The Ashish Verma (@AshishV60676120) October 10, 2022

Incredible India, indeed.