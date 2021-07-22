There is a huge difference between correcting someone's grammatical errors and trolling them for the same. While English has become an universal language and it is important for people to know and understand it, a few errors here and there or being less than fluent is not something anyone should be trolled for.

But trolls being themselves, wait for opportunities to point out and mock others' grammatical errors and even typos. Here's a few such instances.

1. When Co-founder of a creative solutions company mocked someone's English grammar on LinkedIn.

2. When netizens re-shared the old tweets posted by our new Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya to point at the grammatical errors/typos soon after his appointment.

Already in love with the new health of our minister. pic.twitter.com/snyIiDWEIt — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) July 8, 2021

3. When people trolled Rahul Gandhi for a grammatical error in an obituary tweet for Milkha Singh, he did not make.

Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.



My condolences to his family and friends.



India remembers her #FlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/dE70KmiQJz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2021

Such is our intolerance that netizens quickly pointed out that it should be 'India remembers him #FlyingSikh' and not 'India remembers her #FlyingSikh' without reading the entire tweet.

4. When people called out Chetan Bhagat for a typo in one of his tweets.

Did you ever, as an Indian, saw the Taj as a 'Muslim' monument (as @washingtonpost is saying it's being neglected because it is Muslim) — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 4, 2017

He later apologised for the error but not without trolling the troll. Tit for tat?

Yes I apologise for the phone autocorrect typo. Though I think everyone did get the point. Oh, btw it is Come On! Not Common! https://t.co/3aWSIAzMsi — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 6, 2017

5. When trolls mocked Justin Bieber for a spelling mistake in his Instagram story giving a shout out to all the mums holding it together during lockdown.

6. When people made fun of Shashi Tharoor for a minute spelling error in one of his tweets.

The hilarious consequences of most North Indians’ ignorance of Southern languages! Popular restaurant chain in Ahmadabad recently opened its outlet in Kochi. But the hotel is struggling to find patrons. If they asked a Malayalam-speaker, they would understand why! pic.twitter.com/tsTMasui3l — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2019

Netizens quickly noticed the spelling error in the name of the city Ahmedabad.

It is Ahmedabad. — diya🏳️‍🌈 (@whoreinhouse) March 15, 2019

First of all it's Ahmedabad!



Second of all, calling Ahmedabad, a city of Gujarat, a part of North India is as same as calling all the South Indians "Madrasi"



I expect better things from you! 😊 — Naveen Bagga (@naveenbagga1) March 17, 2019

7. When British journalist Piers Morgan did not miss the chance to correct Virender Sehwag's spelling mistake in a congraulatory tweet for India.

England loose in a World Cup again.Only the sport changes.This time it's Kabaddi.

India thrash them 69-18.All the best for semis

#INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2016

8. When netizens trolled Princess Eugenie, a member of the British royal family, on Instagram for misspelling 'you’re'.

9. When netizens took a dig at Kayne West's grammar in a tweet where he posted about hanging out with Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

Me and Steve Harvey was hungry pic.twitter.com/0DtEdcPh8V — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

10. When netizens didn't miss the chance to troll an Indian national urging for some immigration help from ministry of External Affairs.

The tweet that has now been deleted, read:

I from India in Punjab but I'm now in Malaysia here one my friend mental I want send go back to India but immigration say we are cannot help you first here treatment your friend after can I send India your friend can you ask immigration.

bhai hindi ya punjabi me hi likh deta.. — Sourabh Das (@listensourabh) March 11, 2019

The then Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj responded to this troll.

There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar. https://t.co/2339A1Fea2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 11, 2019

Thinking how to troll these grammar nazis.