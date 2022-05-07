Hera Pheri (2000) that says "Denewala Jab Bhi Deta, Deta Chhappar Phaad Ke" which roughly translates to 'whenever God blesses you, you are blessed in abundance'.

There is a song in(2000) that says "" which roughly translates to 'whenever God blesses you, you are blessed in abundance'.

And, it is true.

Take OTT subscriptions, for example. Earlier, everyone wanted a Netflix subscription. But now the OTT market is flooded with options. You have Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, AltBalaji, and whatnot!



Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video. And the bigger catch is that you have to pay for all these platforms to be able to watch just one show.

But here is the catch with so many options. You don't get all your favourite shows on one OTT platform. You might want to watch Bridgerton on Netflix, Homeland on Disney+Hotstar, and thenon Amazon Prime Video. And the bigger catch is that you have to pay for all these platforms to be able to watch just one show.

A Twitter user pointed this out. And in all honesty, we relate so much to it. There's so much to watch but so less time.



You buy Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Prime and Sonyliv subscription to watch all the content when you've the free time.



In reality when you get the free time, you open YouTube on TV, play some songs and scroll endlessly on social media. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 3, 2022

Many related to the tweet saying it was a reality check.



Itna sachmat bola karo.. Reality check se dhakka lagta hai.. 😑 — A.K 🇮🇳 (@HaddHaiYaar) May 3, 2022

While some complained how the content was scattered across various OTT platforms.



I dont have any. All of them have bakwaas content. Specially Netflix looks like colors or star plus channel now as compared to earlier times when they had good quality international shows. — Sheldon's Cat (@JungleeBilla4) May 4, 2022

Even if you plan to watch something, next 2 hours goes into finding something good to watch. — Talented Rohit (@MaaKi_Aankh) May 3, 2022

Users said how they still find comfort in old shows and movies which can only be found on YouTube.



Lol... so true... infact I watch old govinda or priyadarshan movies on YouTube. — PIYUSH (@PIYUSH05954459) May 4, 2022

Netflix to peer pressure me pay karna padta 😭😭 — HumDard Favda (@favdasingh) May 3, 2022

And rightly so, some complained about how there's a plethora of content to consume. And we can only watch so much.



True lmao I don't bother to watch I just can't there is too much social media — Bot_acc(AR58) (@liberals_rtrash) May 4, 2022

True lines but I ended up paying 1 year subscription for watching 1 movie or webseries. — chirupolo (@chirupolo) May 3, 2022

How do people binge watch?



Till date I haven't bought any subscription, not bcoz I can't afford it but bcoz I don't have time to watch and if I get time I already have alot of content pending in my device to watch. — Adventurous Engineer (@lawlagaye) May 3, 2022

I was thinking about this today. Haven't opened Netflix, prime, zee5 in a while. Kuch dhng ka hai hi nhi.. https://t.co/pNiw2zJ7dg — Bojack_pandey (@bojack_pandey) May 3, 2022

True, atleast for me I have annual subscription for hotstar & Sony liv,I had prime subscription,now 1month subscription for Netflix.

But I hardly watch anything except for Ipl ,2-3 web series & 10-12 movies in a year. https://t.co/Fqlky9KZTY — loner (@jacksparrow711) May 3, 2022

And finally, this one feels like an eye opener.



Only jobless people know how to use OTTs effectively https://t.co/qhzRBegaGt — Naanu𓃵 (@Tw33tShoot3r) May 3, 2022

If only we could pay for all the shows we want to watch regardless of paying for the whole platform. If only someone could make this happen. *sigh*

