There is a song in Hera Pheri (2000) that says "Denewala Jab Bhi Deta, Deta Chhappar Phaad Ke" which roughly translates to 'whenever God blesses you, you are blessed in abundance'. 

via GIPHY

And, it is true.

Take OTT subscriptions, for example. Earlier, everyone wanted a Netflix subscription. But now the OTT market is flooded with options. You have Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, AltBalaji, and whatnot!

via GIPHY

But here is the catch with so many options. You don't get all your favourite shows on one OTT platform. You might want to watch Bridgerton on Netflix, Homeland on Disney+Hotstar, and then Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video. And the bigger catch is that you have to pay for all these platforms to be able to watch just one show.

via GIPHY

A Twitter user pointed this out. And in all honesty, we relate so much to it. There's so much to watch but so less time.

Many related to the tweet saying it was a reality check.

While some complained how the content was scattered across various OTT platforms.

Users said how they still find comfort in old shows and movies which can only be found on YouTube.

And rightly so, some complained about how there's a plethora of content to consume. And we can only watch so much.

How do people binge watch?

And finally, this one feels like an eye opener.

If only we could pay for all the shows we want to watch regardless of paying for the whole platform. If only someone could make this happen. *sigh*