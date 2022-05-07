And, it is true.
A Twitter user pointed this out. And in all honesty, we relate so much to it. There's so much to watch but so less time.
You buy Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Prime and Sonyliv subscription to watch all the content when you've the free time.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 3, 2022
In reality when you get the free time, you open YouTube on TV, play some songs and scroll endlessly on social media.
Many related to the tweet saying it was a reality check.
Itna sachmat bola karo.. Reality check se dhakka lagta hai.. 😑— A.K 🇮🇳 (@HaddHaiYaar) May 3, 2022
While some complained how the content was scattered across various OTT platforms.
I dont have any. All of them have bakwaas content. Specially Netflix looks like colors or star plus channel now as compared to earlier times when they had good quality international shows.— Sheldon's Cat (@JungleeBilla4) May 4, 2022
Users said how they still find comfort in old shows and movies which can only be found on YouTube.
Lol... so true... infact I watch old govinda or priyadarshan movies on YouTube.— PIYUSH (@PIYUSH05954459) May 4, 2022
Netflix to peer pressure me pay karna padta 😭😭— HumDard Favda (@favdasingh) May 3, 2022
And rightly so, some complained about how there's a plethora of content to consume. And we can only watch so much.
True lines but I ended up paying 1 year subscription for watching 1 movie or webseries.— chirupolo (@chirupolo) May 3, 2022
How do people binge watch?
Till date I haven't bought any subscription, not bcoz I can't afford it but bcoz I don't have time to watch and if I get time I already have alot of content pending in my device to watch.— Adventurous Engineer (@lawlagaye) May 3, 2022
True, atleast for me I have annual subscription for hotstar & Sony liv,I had prime subscription,now 1month subscription for Netflix.— loner (@jacksparrow711) May 3, 2022
But I hardly watch anything except for Ipl ,2-3 web series & 10-12 movies in a year. https://t.co/Fqlky9KZTY
And finally, this one feels like an eye opener.
Only jobless people know how to use OTTs effectively https://t.co/qhzRBegaGt— Naanu𓃵 (@Tw33tShoot3r) May 3, 2022
If only we could pay for all the shows we want to watch regardless of paying for the whole platform. If only someone could make this happen. *sigh*