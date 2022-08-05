Graduation ceremonies are a very important part of a person's life. It's the validation that yes! I finally did it. All those all-nighters and hardships finally paid off. If there is something better than wearing your graduation hat on stage, it is hearing your favourite cheerleader congratulate you loudly and proudly. And that's what happened with this dad. 

Aashish Nalawade's daughter applauded him as he walked up to the stage for his graduation ceremony, complimenting him with "Congratulations, Daddy!" and "I love you, Daddy!". And it melted the hearts of all those who witnessed this moment.

His graduation video went viral on the internet and made everyone's day.

father daughter video
Source: Instagram
wholesome father daughter video
Source: IG
adorable father daughter video
Source: IG
daughter father love
Source: IG
father daughter graduation
Source: IG
graduation video
Source: IG
father daughter viral video
Source: IG
father daughter graduation viral video
Source: IG
father daughter viral graduation video
Source: IG
viral video
Source: IG
wholesome graduation video
Source: IG
viral graduation video
Source: IG

This was such an adorable moment, one they both are gonna cherish for a lifetime.

Check Out | Father Breaks Into Tears After Son He Tutored For 1 Year Scored 6/100 In A Math Exam