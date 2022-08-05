Graduation ceremonies are a very important part of a person's life. It's the validation that yes! I finally did it. All those all-nighters and hardships finally paid off. If there is something better than wearing your graduation hat on stage, it is hearing your favourite cheerleader congratulate you loudly and proudly. And that's what happened with this dad.

Aashish Nalawade's daughter applauded him as he walked up to the stage for his graduation ceremony, complimenting him with "Congratulations, Daddy!" and "I love you, Daddy!". And it melted the hearts of all those who witnessed this moment.

His graduation video went viral on the internet and made everyone's day.

This was such an adorable moment, one they both are gonna cherish for a lifetime.

