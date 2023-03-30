When we were growing up, our parents taught us the basics of cleaning our own mess. Isn’t it? But some people (read: men) seem to have forgotten the childhood learnings. Remember the Air India peeing incident that grabbed headlines earlier this year? We have come across many such cases of intoxicated passengers urinating in the flights over the last few months.

This time, a drunk passenger allegedly vomited and defecated inside the flight. A photo that was clicked after the incident is going viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user, Senior Advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar (@bdkonwar), shared the picture in discussion, in which a female flight staff can be seen clearing the mess made by the passenger. According to Konwar, the incident took place on an IndiGo flight flying from Guwahati to Delhi, in which the drunk passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated around the toilet.

“…Leading lady Shweta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power,” he praised the flight attendant.

Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well.Salute girl power🙏#Indigo #girlpower #DGCA pic.twitter.com/iNelQs48Tc — Bhaskar Dev Konwar @BD (@bdkonwar) March 26, 2023

Twitter is utterly disgusted with this incident:

how disgusting! they should have the drunk passenger cleaned his own shit. Feeling so sorry for the lady https://t.co/ORIBmzADEn — TobioO (@keno_tobioo) March 30, 2023

Bhai main us flight me hota to meri to laash aayi hoti us flight me https://t.co/rks7UM38E0 — Romeow (@VascoDaGaanaa) March 30, 2023

Ban inebriated passenger from boarding flight too. https://t.co/y1j2PxPcDe — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) March 30, 2023

This is precisely when the emergency exit is to be used, shove out the shit and the piece of shit from the flying plane. https://t.co/ek2hqYbBIh — সিদ্বাৰ্থ কটকী (@sosandkk) March 30, 2023

This is getting out of control.

Perhaps a good time to introduce a Breathalyser check by Airport Security for passengers before boarding.

Grieves me to see the stewardess clean up after him. https://t.co/hGl5BLkl2h — Sahil Shah (@Hash611Shah) March 29, 2023

Indian Men needs serious pee training, potty training, vomit training, airport, flight manners.

STOP giving alcohol to customers & save women travellers! https://t.co/TIaXuxQOE2 — 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙮 (@islayit) March 29, 2023

Urinating, doing poop all around the toilet, Indian men are screwed beyond level need strict alcohol monitoring, anyways this case seems like more than alcohol intoxication, guy can be on coke or any other hard drugs💀 https://t.co/ihEPGsZFcV — ⚛ (@Scoops_Ahoyy) March 29, 2023

What is happening to Indian men on flights? Urinating on others is not enough, they have to poo outside the loo as well! https://t.co/Lr0AN3p5vQ — সোহিনী | ஸோஹினி | Sohini (@sohinichat) March 29, 2023

Some netizens also lashed out at the Twitter user for referring to the flight attendant clearing the mess as an example of ‘girl power’.

That isn't 'girl power'.

That is being forced to clean up cos men refusing to be held accountable for their actions!



Men should just behave! https://t.co/9Oa1v6dULU — BG 🖤 (@joBeeGeorgeous) March 30, 2023

Senior counsel is badly mistaken in empowering girls by this reference. These crew members didn't sign up for unruly passengers on a flight. Nothing like girl power in this, but a victim of pathetic behaviour. https://t.co/DeluJyhOcU — Tanupriya (@tanupriya_09) March 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT salute girl power for cleaning up shit and vomit? yeah fuck you. https://t.co/fpqy5VVxz0 — camavinga-admirer (@satadisha) March 30, 2023

Girl power – what?? Isn't there something disturbingly Freudian about all this? Do Indian men even know how to be adults? All the incontinent passengers we have read about in the news in recent months have been men https://t.co/WopmqG4Uc7 https://t.co/EPIs7g8kcV — Stirred Or Shaken (@StirredOrShaken) March 30, 2023

Such men definitely need pee training, potty training, and vomit training. Where is your civic sense? Chhote bachche ho kya? Behave and if you can’t, clean your own f**king mess. Also, saluting women for cleaning someone’s sh*t and calling it a ‘girl power’ is equally disturbing.

Also Read: Dear Desi Men On Planes, You Can’t Pee On People. Thank You