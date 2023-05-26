Booking a flight is the most frustrating task, you keep comparing prices, and they keep fluctuating. You need the reflexes of a mongoose to get a good deal and a nice seat. I don’t like it, it’s a lot of effort. And these days, these prices hardly make sense – a Twitter user rightly pointed this out.

The said Twitter user, Harshita Passi, shared screenshots of ticket prices from Delhi to Bangalore and Delhi to Paris, Milan and Tokyo. Now, of course, there are concepts to flight bookings – the difference between rush in certain cities or supply and demand, among other things. But, it’s almost shocking to see that flights to Bangalore cost just as much as flights to Paris or Tokyo.

I think it’s outrageous that you can fly to Paris or Milan or Tokyo from Delhi at the same price as a Delhi to Bangalore flight will cost tomorrow pic.twitter.com/gU2I5LF24s — Harshita Passi (@harshita_passi) May 25, 2023

There’s logic, but this logic is mostly based on profits, for the airlines and these businesses. So, passengers have to pay these outrageous fares, because there’s literally no other way. And it’s understandable that businesses run on profits, but this is borderline exploitative.

Twitter is concerned for the right reasons.

I have been paying minimum 25k return to Kashmir. Some days the one way fare is somewhere between 25k-35k. Domestic travel is very expensive — SoVa (@sonalvk) May 26, 2023

So crazy! Flight prices make no sense. In the UK it is often cheaper to fly to another city in the UK than take the train! — Josh Ghent (@joshghent) May 26, 2023

We as a nation are not mad about this enough https://t.co/ZqUq1dqlCO — Aish (@aishwaryatwt) May 26, 2023

The flight prices are actually pretty brutal right now. I’ve been travelling by road and encouraging my family to do the same, as it works out much better economically and there are a lot of advantages to travelling by road. https://t.co/34lAKpqdSm — Banrakas 🌏 (@noyes99) May 26, 2023

Yea the fares on this sector have been unimaginable. 15k one way has become the norm — Ashish Malhotra (@ashishmalhotra1) May 26, 2023

Seriously. Why is the cost sooooo high? The salary is so shitty in India. There is literally no way an average family can afford anything at this rate. — Sha (@aditi4shasha) May 26, 2023

Who said travelling is fun?