How often have you seen damaged cars dumped on the road? Most of the time, we might just pass by and ignore it.

But here's what you can do the next time you find an abandoned car like this.

We found an Instagram page called rip_car that posts images of classic cars abandoned in India. From Mercedes, Audi, Rolls Royce's, including vintage cars, they have a lot of variety.

Imports gathering dust in India is an initiative to collect all those unattended cars and help them rust in peace.

It also becomes a platform for people who are interested in buying those Indian vintage / classic cars.



Not just this, they also have a section called Bollywood rip cars, where they have damaged or unattended cars of our Bollywood celebrities.



The one below is a Lamborghini Murcielago and it belongs to Amitabh Bachchan.



Please note: No wrecked cars or badly maintained cars. Only cars/bikes that are just dumped or lying unattended are eligible.

That's a great way to treat those abandoned cars and put them in good condition.



