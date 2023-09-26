Whenever we are travelling, we book hotels and accommodations that fit our budget. But the budget varies from individual to individual. Some people are willing to shell out ₹1000-2000 for a room but there are others for whom the sky is the limit and they can spend almost lakhs (or, even more) for a room. Many Indian hotels have luxurious properties that cater to these people.

Let’s take a look at five most expensive hotel rooms in India that exude luxury and exuberance.

1. Maharaja Suite – The Leela Palace, Udaipur

The Maharaja suite at the Leela Palace is spread over an area of 3,585 square feet. The room comes equipped with a living room, study, dining area and master bedroom. It also has a separate walk-in wardrobe. The bathroom includes a king-size bathtub and jacuzzi, along with a separate area for the shower. Not just that, you get an attached massage parlour, a pool, a courtyard, and a balcony. You can even choose what kind of pillow you want. A personal butler will attend to your needs. The room costs ₹10,63,178 for a night and this includes the taxes.

2. The Nizam Suite – Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

This luxury hotel is the former palace of the Nizam of Hyderabad. The Nizam suite is spread over 180 square meters. This suite is actually a stately duplex with a private pool and you get your own personal butler. The room overlooks the garden and includes bath amenities from Forest Essentials. And not just that you also get Posturepedic mattresses with Egyptian cotton bed linen and a jacuzzi. The room costs ₹6,02,000 for a night. Taxes and other fares will be added separately.

3. The Presidential Suite – Raj Palace Hotel, Jaipur

This suite is actually a four-floor apartment which comes equipped with a private entrance. The first floor has a private lounge that leads to your private secretarial room, a lounge, and a bar. The second floor has a double-height reception room with vaulted apartments. The third floor has a library and a dining room along with a second room. The final floor has a rooftop and a jacuzzi. The room costs $17,700 per night

that’s inclusive of taxes and fees. That comes to a total of ₹14,71,072.

4. Kohinoor Suite – The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

Spread over 246.19 square meters, this suite comes with a master bedroom, a twin bedroom, a dining room, a living room, and a private pool. You get the view of the Aravalli Hills, Lake Pichola and the City Palace right from your room. The room costs ₹11,00,000 excluding taxes and fees.

5. Presidential Suite – The Leela Palace, New Delhi

Spanning over 446 square meters, the eight-bay suite comes equipped with a 24-hour personal butler, a private gym, two living rooms, a powder room, a private study room, a private dining room, fully-functional butler’s pantry, a separate bedroom with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and the sprawling bathroom, Jacuzzi, a rain shower head and a couple-spa suite. The room boasts of bulletproof glass. The suite comes at a cost of ₹6,87,500 excluding taxes and fees.

Truly some regal vibes.